Meek Mill seeks justice in first trailer for Amazon documentary series Free Meek: Watch

As we reported last year, Meek Mill is the focus of a new Amazon documentary series, executive produced by JAY-Z. Now, in advance of its August 9th premiere date, the first trailer for Free Meek has arrived to offer a sneak peek into the five-part program.

Free Meek investigates the dubious circumstances that led to the rapper’s 2017 incarceration. In an op-ed for The New York Times, JAY-Z called the shady probations violation case “just one example of how our criminal justice system entraps and harasses hundreds of thousands of black people every day.”



(Read: Philly Declares March 14th “Meek Mill Day”)

The Amazon series also follows Mill in the months after finally being released from prison in 2018 and highlights his important work as a criminal justice reform activist. Additionally, Free Meek will also look back on the Philly MC’s life before imprisonment, including his childhood years and the beginning of his rap career.

Watch the Free Meek trailer below.

Earlier this month, Mill was granted a new hearing in his long-running appeals case. Mill was convicted on drug and gun charges back in 2008, but has long appealed to have the conviction vacated on the grounds that the arresting officer and presiding judge — coincidentally the same one from his 2017 case — were bias against him.

Mill will soon hit the road with Future on their “Legendary Nights Tour”, tickets for which can be purchased here.