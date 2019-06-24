Friendly Fires

Friendly Fires have announced they will return with their third LP, Inflorescent, at the end of the summer. Due out August 18th via Casablanca Records/Polydor, the long-awaited collection comes eight years after the band’s last release, 2011’s Pala.

The record puts an end to rumors about whether the celebrated UK act would ever release new music again. Following their hiatus, longtime friends and bandmates Ed Macfarlane, Edd Gibson, and Jack Savidge reconvened in Macfarlane’s parents’ garage at the end of 2017 to begin working on what became Inflorescent. Using the words “Love. Like. Waves.” as inspiration, the trio has conceived a vital and direct work that reconnects with their common childhood hardcore roots.



With help from producers and co-producers Mark Ralph, James Ford, and Disclosure, Friendly Fires spent 18 months finishing the LP at a variety of London studios. As described in a statement, “Equally informed by experiencing the here and now, by hanging out and dancing in clubs together as a trio again, it’s a record very much about living in the present; about not being afraid, seizing the moment, casting aside doubts and pursuing the things you love.”

To support the upcoming album, the group has released lead single “Silhouettes”, which was recorded in James Ford’s attic studio. Listen to the Latin-tinged disco throwback below, and pre-order Inflorescent here.

Inflorescent Artwork:

Inflorescent Tracklist:

01. Can’t Wait Forever

02. Heaven Let Me In

03. Silhouettes

04. Offline

05. Sleeptalking

06. Kiss And Rewind

07. Love Like Waves

08. Lack Of Love

09. Cry Wolf

10. Almost Midnight

11. Run The Wild Flowers

In other news, the band has announced their return to the United States with a string of four shows in September. Tickets go on sale on Friday, June 28th, at 10:00 a.m. local time. Check out their full itinerary below, and check for tickets here.

Friendly Fires 2019 Tour Dates:

06/30 – Glastonbury, UK @ Glastonbury Festival

07/14 – London, UK @ Citadel Festival

07/20 – Yelgun, AU @ Splendour In The Grass

07/21 – Melbourne, AU @ 170 Russell

07/22 – Sydney, AU @ Metro Theatre

07/26 – Bude, UK @ Leopallooza

07/27 – Standon, UK @ Standon Calling

09/14 – Lisbon, PT @ Nova Batida

09/24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

09/26 – San Francisco, CA @ Fillmore Theatre

09/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theatre

09/28 – San Diego, CA @ CRSSD Music & Arts Festival