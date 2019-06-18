Frightened Rabbit, photo by Ben Kaye

It’s been just over a year since Frightened Rabbit frontman Scott Hutchison was found dead in Scotland, but his music lives on. Now, to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the band’s landmark The Midnight Organ Fight LP, Canvasback Music/Atlantic have announced a tribute album dubbed, Tiny Changes – A Celebration of The Midnight Organ Fight.

Due out July 12th, Tiny Changes features all 14 tracks on Frightened Rabbit’s original Midnight Organ Fight covered by artists who were close to Hutchison or had meaningful connections to his music. Standout tracks “The Modern Leper”, “The Twist”, and “My Backwards Walk” each received an additional rendition, bringing the total track total to 17.



Contributing artists include The National’s Aaron Dessner and CHVRCHES’ Lauren Mayberry (“Who’d You Kill Now”), The Hold Steady’s Craig Finn (“Heads Roll Off”), Josh Ritter (“Old Old Fashioned”), Manchester Orchestra (“My Backwards Walk”), The Twilight Sad (“Floating in the Forth”), Julien Baker (“The Modern Leper”), Death Cab for Cutie’s Benjamin Gibbard (“Keep Yourself Warm”), and others. Sarah Silverman also makes an appearance alongside English musician Katie Harkin (Sky Larkin, Courtney Barnett, Sleater-Kinney).

In a statement posted to Instagram, the surviving members of Frightened Rabbit revealed that Hutchinson was heavily involved in putting Tiny Changes together. They said,

“Scott was a vital part of bringing this album together and it’s something he was very excited about and worked hard to bring to life. He listened to and approved every track on there with us and he had already started preparing the artwork which you’ll see on there (if you buy it). This is a celebration of a record that connected thousands of people to Scott and connected thousands of people to each other and ten years on it is still managing to do it.”

Pre-orders for Tiny Changes – A Celebration of The Midnight Organ Fight are going on now. A portion of proceeds will go towards the Tiny Changes mental health charity launched back in May in Hutchison’s honor. The organization raises awareness and provides support for young people dealing with mental health issues.

Those who purchase early get instagrat downloads of Baker and Biffy Clyro’s versions of “The Modern Leper”, both of which can be heard below.

Find Frightened Rabbit’s complete statement on the release below, followed by the full Tiny Changes tracklist below.

Tiny Changes – A Celebration of The Midnight Organ Fight Tracklist:

01. The Modern Leper – Biffy Clyro

02. I Feel Better – Oxford Collapse

03. Good Arms vs Bad Arms – Fiskur

04. Fast Blood – Right On Dynamite

05. Old Old Fashioned – Josh Ritter

06. The Twist – Wintersleep

07. Bright Pink Bookmark – Peter Katis

08. Head Rolls Off – Craig Finn

09. My Backwards Walk – Katie Harkin & Sarah Silverman

10. Keep Yourself Warm – Benjamin Gibbard

11. Extrasupervery – Jeff Zeigler

12. Poke – Daughter

13. Floating In The Forth – The Twilight Sad

14. Who’d You Kill Now – Aaron Dessner & Lauren Mayberry

15. The Modern Leper – Julien Baker

16. The Twist – Piano Bar Fight

17. My Backwards Walk – Manchester Orchestra

Below, revisit the Scott Hutchinson tribute episode of Kyle Meredith With…, which features three archival interviews with the late Frightened Rabbit singer-songwriter.

