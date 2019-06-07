Future, photo by Philip Cosores

As promised earlier this week, Future has released his new Save Me EP. It’s streaming in full below via Apple Music and Spotify.

The new collection spans a total of seven songs. Titles include “St. Lucia”, “Please Tell Me”, “Shotgun”, “Government Official”, “Extra”, and “Love Thy Enemies”, in addition to the previously teased “XanaX Damage”, which serves as the opening track.



According to a statement, Save Me might be the Atlanta rapper’s “most vulnerable, visual, and vital statement yet.” Its gothic artwork, seen below, was helmed by high-fashion house Enfants Riches Déprimés and its founder Henri Alexander Levy.

Save Me comes just months after Future’s 2019 album, THE WIZRD. It also follows a long line of releases from the prolific MC. In 2018, he put out a pair of collaborative mixtapes, Beast Mode 2 with Zaytoven and Wrld on Drugs with JUICE WRLD. Future issued two proper solo albums, Future and Hndrxx, the year before that.

Save Me Artwork:

Save Me Tracklist:

01. XanaX Damage

02. St. Lucia

03. Please Tell Me

04. Shotgun

05. Government Official

06. Extra

07. Love Thy Enemies