Ghost’s next album is now slated for a 2021 release

Ghost, photo by Johnny Perilla

After indicating that a new Ghost album will be released in 2020, frontman Tobias Forge (aka Cardinal Copia) now says 2021 is more likely.

Back in February, Forge suggested that the follow-up to 2018’s Prequelle would arrive in 2020. In a new interview with the Ireland-based music website Overdrive, Forge mapped out the next album.



“I am indeed going into the studio where I will be beginning the work in January [2020],” began Forge. “We’re doing another American tour in September/October and then we’re gonna come back to Europe and that is gonna take us right up until Christmas basically. So, after New Year’s we are gonna have maybe one or two small things at the beginning of the year and then it’s gonna be all about the new album.”

He added, “In order to make that record, it’s gonna take me about six months and then that’s gonna take me to the summer, which we’ve already decided we’re gonna take a break a let the dust settle, and then hopefully by the end of the summer the record will be finished.”

Forge went on to say, “Unfortunately or fortunately, depends on how you see it, the U.S. elections are happening, so bearing that in mind, it’s not the best time to release new material when people’s minds are focused on other things. I just want to make sure that when we release this new album, we have people’s attention.”

He concluded, “I would say by early 2021, you can expect the next chapter of the Ghost story.”

As Forge mentioned, Ghost will embark on a North American tour this fall, beginning September 13th in Bakersfield, California. Currently, Ghost are supporting Metallica on a European tour that will extend through August.