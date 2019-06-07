Elmer Bernstein’s iconic Ghostbusters score released online for the first time ever: Stream

Elmer Bernstein’s original score for 1984’s Ghostbusters is finally online. In celebration of the film’s 35th anniversary today, Sony Music has shut down the containment system and released the incredible score on streaming platforms everywhere.
As previously reported, the new collection includes a completely new remaster of the original tracks in addition to four unreleased tracks.
“As one of the original orchestrators on Ghostbusters, it has been very satisfying and also very moving to work on this soundtrack release 35 years down the road,” Bernstein’s son, Peter, stated. “It is a great movie with great music and we had a whole lot of fun creating it. I am very pleased to see it released in its original form.”
(Read: 10 Ghostbusters Quotes You Probably Say All the Time)
The score is also currently available on CD with a vinyl release to follow on July 19th. Pre-orders for the latter are currently on-going. In the meantime, you can stream the full thing below on either Spotify or Apple. Just be sure not to cross the streams.
You can also catch the artwork and tracklist shortly after. In related news, a new Ghostbusters film is in the works from Ivan Reitman’s son, Jason.
Ghostbusters Original Motion Artwork:
Ghostbusters Original Motion Picture Score:
01. Ghostbusters Theme
02. Library
03. Venkman
04. Hello
05. The Best One in Your Row
06. Get Her!
07. Plan
08. Dana’s Theme
09. Fridge and Sign
10. Attack
11. Client
12. Dana’s Apartment
13. Same Problem
14. We Got One
15. Zuul Part 1
16. Meeting 1
17. I Respect You
18. Who Brought the Dog
19. Zuul Part 2
20. Steel Drum
21. Cross Rip
22. News
23. Judgment Day
24. Mistake
25. Halls
26. Ballroom
27. Trap
28. Meeting 2
29. Earthquake
30. Stairwell
31. Gozer
32. Let’s Go
33. We’re Going to Save the World
34. Mr. Stay Puft
35. Final Battle
36. Finish
37. Zuul (Album Version)