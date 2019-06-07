Elmer Bernstein’s iconic Ghostbusters score released online for the first time ever: Stream

Ghostbusters, 1984

Elmer Bernstein’s original score for 1984’s Ghostbusters is finally online. In celebration of the film’s 35th anniversary today, Sony Music has shut down the containment system and released the incredible score on streaming platforms everywhere.

As previously reported, the new collection includes a completely new remaster of the original tracks in addition to four unreleased tracks.



“As one of the original orchestrators on Ghostbusters, it has been very satisfying and also very moving to work on this soundtrack release 35 years down the road,” Bernstein’s son, Peter, stated. “It is a great movie with great music and we had a whole lot of fun creating it. I am very pleased to see it released in its original form.”

The score is also currently available on CD with a vinyl release to follow on July 19th. Pre-orders for the latter are currently on-going. In the meantime, you can stream the full thing below on either Spotify or Apple. Just be sure not to cross the streams.

You can also catch the artwork and tracklist shortly after. In related news, a new Ghostbusters film is in the works from Ivan Reitman’s son, Jason.

Ghostbusters Original Motion Artwork:

Ghostbusters Original Motion Picture Score:

01. Ghostbusters Theme

02. Library

03. Venkman

04. Hello

05. The Best One in Your Row

06. Get Her!

07. Plan

08. Dana’s Theme

09. Fridge and Sign

10. Attack

11. Client

12. Dana’s Apartment

13. Same Problem

14. We Got One

15. Zuul Part 1

16. Meeting 1

17. I Respect You

18. Who Brought the Dog

19. Zuul Part 2

20. Steel Drum

21. Cross Rip

22. News

23. Judgment Day

24. Mistake

25. Halls

26. Ballroom

27. Trap

28. Meeting 2

29. Earthquake

30. Stairwell

31. Gozer

32. Let’s Go

33. We’re Going to Save the World

34. Mr. Stay Puft

35. Final Battle

36. Finish

37. Zuul (Album Version)