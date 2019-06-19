Glenn Danzig still uses a flip phone

Glenn Danzig

Glenn Danzig won’t be putting any of that Misfits reunion money toward a new iPhone.

While appearing on Full Metal Jackie’s radio show this past weekend, the “Mother” singer opened up about his aversion to big tech. After Danzig encouraged his fans to “get off the computer and go out and experience the real world,” Jackie pointed out that the Misfits singer had a flip phone on his person.



“Yeah, the phone tracking, and listening in and everything and all the hacking. I don’t need it,” Danzig explained.

He added, “I don’t really want the flip phone. I don’t want people to get in touch with me when I’m out and about.”

Jackie proceeded to throw out some scenarios when a person might want to be in possession of a cell phone, but Danzig wouldn’t bite.

What if you’re out and about and your car breaks down?

Well, probably, your cell phone’s not gonna work in the middle of the desert anyway. [laughs]

Also, what if you’re someplace and you need an excuse to have to go and you call your friend and say, “Hey make the call so I can get out of here?”

I don’t do that. I just say, “I’m getting out of here, bye.” [laughs]

Danzig’s no cell phone policy will be fully realized when the Misfits playing a trio of reunion shows this September, as the band will once again require attendees to lock their phones away in Yondr cases.

Elsewhere in his interview with Full Metal Jackie, Danzig discussed his upcoming “vampire Spaghetti Western” and how many more Original Misfits shows we can expect.