Godsmack and Halestorm teaming up for fall 2019 US tour

Godsmack, photo by Joe Russo / Halestorm, photo by Johnny Perilla

Godsmack and Halestorm will join forces for a US tour this fall, each in support of their respective 2018 albums.

The monthlong trek gets started September 20th in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and wraps up October 18th in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. local time, and will also be available here once shows sell out.



Godsmack continue to support their 2018 album, When Legends Rise, which recently yielded the Top 5 mainstream rock hit “Under Your Scars”. The fall run will follow the band’s summer jaunt with opening act New Years Day, as well as a number of festival appearances.

Halestorm, meanwhile, are touring behind their 2018 LP, Vicious, and will precede the fall trek with a previously announced co-headlining summer run with Alice Cooper.

We recently caught up with Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale and Josh Smith at Sonic Temple festival in Ohio. Watch our video interview below.

Godsmack and Halestorm 2019 Fall US Tour Dates:

09/20 – Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center

09/21 – Madison, WI @ Alliant Energy Center

09/22 – Moline, IL @ TaxSlayer Center

09/24 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center

09/25 – Wichita, KS @ InTrust Bank Arena

09/27 – Cape Girardeau, MO @ Show Me Center

09/28 – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life Festival

09/29 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

10/01 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre at the South Florida Fairgrounds

10/02 – Estero, FL @ Hertz Arena

10/04 – Pensacola, FL @ Pensacola Civic Center

10/05 – Southaven, MS @ Landers Center

10/06 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart Arkansas Music Pavillion

10/08 – Loveland, CO @ Budweiser Events Center

10/09 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Usana Amphitheatre

10/11 – Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort & Casino

10/12 – Bakersfield, CA @ RaboBank Arena

10/13 – Ontario, CA @ Citizen’s Business Bank Arena

10/15 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

10/16 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Pavillion

10/18 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center