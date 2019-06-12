Menu
Album Streams
Listen to Full Streams of the Newest Albums
Expertly Curated by the CoS Staff

GoldLink releases guest-heavy new album Diaspora: Stream

New record features appearances from Tyler, the Creator, Pusha T, Khalid, and more

by
on June 12, 2019, 12:26pm
0 comments
GoldLink Diaspora album stream, photo by Joyce Ng
GoldLink, photo by Joyce Ng

GoldLink has today shared his sophomore album, Diaspora. Stream the entire thing below via Apple Music or Spotify.

Diaspora follows GoldLink’s 2017 debut, At What Cost, and comes via RCA Records/Squaaash Club. The record features quite a number of standout guests, including Tyler, the Creator and Jay Prince (“U Say”), Maleek Berry and Bibi Bourelly (“Zulu Screams”), and Ari PenSmith (“Joke Ting”). Other guests include Khalid, Pusha T, Wizkid, Lil Nei, and more. Even the cover art is worthy of a name check, as it features singer Jazmine Sullivan as shot by Hailey Bieber.

Stream the entire thing below.

GoldLink will tour behind Diaspora this summer and fall, including dates alongside Tyler, the Creator. Get tickets to all his gigs here.

For a taste at what a GoldLink live show is like, check out his appearance last night on Fallon, where he performed “Zulu Screams” alongside Maleek Berry.

image

Tour Stop: Lizzo, Bikini Kill,

image

Nas' Top 5 Songs

image

Tour Stop: Kip Moore, Shawn

image

Tour Stop: Drake, James Bay,

image

Nicki Minaj's Top 5 Verses

Previous Story
Ariana Grande donates $250,000 to Planned Parenthood
No comments