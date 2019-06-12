GoldLink releases guest-heavy new album Diaspora: Stream

GoldLink, photo by Joyce Ng

GoldLink has today shared his sophomore album, Diaspora. Stream the entire thing below via Apple Music or Spotify.

Diaspora follows GoldLink’s 2017 debut, At What Cost, and comes via RCA Records/Squaaash Club. The record features quite a number of standout guests, including Tyler, the Creator and Jay Prince (“U Say”), Maleek Berry and Bibi Bourelly (“Zulu Screams”), and Ari PenSmith (“Joke Ting”). Other guests include Khalid, Pusha T, Wizkid, Lil Nei, and more. Even the cover art is worthy of a name check, as it features singer Jazmine Sullivan as shot by Hailey Bieber.



Stream the entire thing below.

GoldLink will tour behind Diaspora this summer and fall, including dates alongside Tyler, the Creator. Get tickets to all his gigs here.

For a taste at what a GoldLink live show is like, check out his appearance last night on Fallon, where he performed “Zulu Screams” alongside Maleek Berry.