GoldLink teams with Tyler, the Creator and Jay Prince for new track “U Say”: Stream

Another track from the DC rapper's forthcoming album, Diaspora

by
on June 06, 2019, 4:00pm
Goldlink Tyler the Creator Jay Prince U Say Joyce Ng New Song Stream
GoldLink, photo by Joyce Ng

GoldLink is set to drop his new album, Diaspora, next week. The follow-up to 2017’s At What Cost was first previewed with the singles “Zulu Screams” featuring Maleek Berry and Bibi Bourelly and “Joke Ting” with Ari PenSmith. Today, the DC rapper is back with another taste of the record, “U Say”, which includes appearances from the LP’s biggest collaborators yet: Tyler, the Creator and Jay Prince.

“U Say” has a samba sashay that perfect for a steamy night with the top few buttons of that shirt popped open. It’s likely to be a live highlight this summer, as it comes just days after Tyler, the Creator announced he was bringing GoldLink along for on his upcoming tour. Get tickets to those and all of GoldLink’s shows here, and listen to “U Say” below.

Diaspora is due out June 12th. Its cover art features singer Jazmine Sullivan and was shot by Hailey Bieber.

image

