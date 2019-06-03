Governors Ball evacuated due to severe weather conditions

Evacuation at Governors Ball 2019, photo by Alex Young

The final day of Governors Ball was evacuated due to severe weather and the remainder of the festival was canceled.

Earlier Sunday, the festival had been delayed due to forecasted thunderstorms, forcing the festival to open the gates at 6:30 P.M. EST with an abbreviated schedule.



The evacuation was announced shortly prior to headlining sets by The Strokes and SZA.

The festival is planning to offer refunds and more information will be announced soon.

Stay tuned for more developments.