Menu
Festival Reviews
EXPERT REVIEWS, RECAPS, AND GALLERIES FOR THE
HOTTEST FESTIVALS IN MUSIC AND FILM ALL ACROSS THE WORLD

Governors Ball 2019 Photo Gallery: Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne, Mitski, BROCKHAMPTON

Plus, Florence + The Machine, Nas, The 1975, King Princess, Denzel Curry, and others

by and
on June 03, 2019, 6:14pm
0 comments
Governors Ball 2019 Ben Kaye
Governors Ball Music Festival 2019, photo by Ben Kaye

Severe weather may have prevented Governors Ball 2019 from being a full festival, but we sure captured plenty of the music that did happen. From Florence + The Machine’s ethereal set to Tyler, the Creator’s bowl cut to BROCKHAMPTON’s freakin’ plane, our photographers Ben Kaye and Julia Drummond were on hand all weekend to capture all the sights and sounds of the East Coast’s biggest music event.

Click ahead for our full gallery, and if you haven’t already, make sure to read our comprehensive recap.

Jessie Reyez, photo by Julia Drummond Governors Ball 2019
Jessie Reyez, photo by Julia Drummond
Calpurnia Governors Ball 2019 Ben Kaye
Calpurnia, photo by Ben Kaye
Lil Wayne Governors Ball 2019 Ben Kaye
Lil Wayne, photo by Ben Kaye
Gesaffelstein Governors Ball 2019 Ben Kaye
Gesaffelstein, photo by Ben Kaye
Clairo Governors Ball 2019 Ben Kaye-1
Clair, photo by Ben Kaye
Florence and the Machine Governors Ball 2019 Ben Kaye
Florence and the Machine Governors, photo by Ben Kaye
Tyler, the Creator Governors Ball 2019 Ben Kaye
Tyler, the Creator, photo by Ben Kaye
Beast Coast Governors Ball 2019 Ben Kaye-2
Beast Coast, photo by Ben Kaye
Sunflower Bean Governors Ball 2019 Ben Kaye
Sunflower Bean, photo by Ben Kaye
GovBall Day1 crowd JuliaDrummondDSC 3002 2 Governors Ball 2019 Photo Gallery: Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne, Mitski, BROCKHAMPTON
Governors Ball Music Festival, photo by Julia Drummond
Jessie Reyez, photo by Julia Drummond Governors Ball 2019
Jessie Reyez, photo by Julia Drummond
The 1975, photo by Julia Drummond Governors Ball 2019
The 1975, photo by Julia Drummond
King Princess Governors Ball 2019 Ben Kaye
King Princess, photo by Ben Kaye
Noname, photo by Julia Drummond Governors Ball 2019
Noname, photo by Julia Drummond
Denzel Curry, photo by Julia Drummond Governors Ball 2019
Denzel Curry, photo by Julia Drummond
Taylor Bennett Governors Ball 2019 Ben Kaye
Taylor Bennett, photo by Ben Kaye
Tyler, the Creator, photo by Julia Drummond Governors Ball 2019
Tyler, the Creator, photo by Julia Drummond
Ravyn Lenae, photo by Julia Drummond Governors Ball 2019
Ravyn Lenae, photo by Julia Drummond
Nas Governors Ball 2019 Ben Kaye
Nas, photo by Ben Kaye
The Internet, photo by Julia Drummond Governors Ball 2019
The Internet, photo by Julia Drummond
Saba Governors Ball 2019 Ben Kaye
Saba, photo by Ben Kaye
Tyler, the Creator, photo by Julia Drummond Governors Ball 2019
Tyler, the Creator, photo by Julia Drummond
Florence and the Machine Governors Ball 2019 Ben Kaye
Florence and the Machine Governors, photo by Ben Kaye
The 1975 Governors Ball 2019 Ben Kaye
The 1975, photo by Ben Kaye
Clairo Governors Ball 2019 Ben Kaye-1
Clair, photo by Ben Kaye
Florence and the Machine, photo by Julia Drummond Governors Ball 2019
Florence and the Machine, photo by Julia Drummond
Kacey Musgraves Governors Ball 2019 Ben Kaye
Kacey Musgraves, photo by Ben Kaye
Amber Mark Governors Ball 2019 Julia Drummond
Amber Mark, phot by Julia Drummond
Sunflower Bean Governors Ball 2019 Ben Kaye
Sunflower Bean, photo by Ben Kaye
Calpurnia Governors Ball 2019 Ben Kaye
Calpurnia, photo by Ben Kaye
Ravyn Lenae, photo by Julia Drummond Governors Ball 2019
Ravyn Lenae, photo by Julia Drummond
Tyler, the Creator Governors Ball 2019 Ben Kaye
Tyler, the Creator, photo by Ben Kaye
Sheck Wes, photo by Julia Drummond governors ball 2019
Sheck Wes, photo by Julia Drummond
Tyler, the Creator Governors Ball 2019 Ben Kaye
Tyler, the Creator, photo by Ben Kaye
King Princess, photo by Julia Drummond Governors Ball 2019
King Princess, photo by Julia Drummond
Playboi Carti, photo by Julia Drummon Governors Ball 2019
Playboi Carti, photo by Julia Drummon
Governors Ball 2019 Ben Kaye-2
Governors Ball Music Festival 2019, photo by Ben Kaye
Suzi Wu, photo by Julia Drummond Governors Ball 2019
Suzi Wu, photo by Julia Drummond
Sheck Wes, photo by Julia Drummond governors ball 2019
Sheck Wes, photo by Julia Drummond
Sheck Wes, photo by Julia Drummond governors ball 2019
Sheck Wes, photo by Julia Drummond
BROCKHAMPTON Governors Ball Music Festival 2019 Ben Kaye
BROCKHAMPTON, photo by Ben Kaye
Calpurnia Governors Ball 2019 Ben Kaye
Calpurnia, photo by Ben Kaye
Tyler, the Creator Governors Ball 2019 Ben Kaye
Tyler, the Creator, photo by Ben Kaye
Noname, photo by Julia Drummond Governors Ball 2019
Noname, photo by Julia Drummond
Jessie Reyez, photo by Julia Drummond Governors Ball 2019
Jessie Reyez, photo by Julia Drummond
Governors Ball 2019 Ben Kaye
Governors Ball Music Festival 2019, photo by Ben Kaye
The 1975, photo by Julia Drummond Governors Ball 2019
The 1975, photo by Julia Drummond
Nas Governors Ball 2019 Ben Kaye
Nas, photo by Ben Kaye
Denzel Curry, photo by Julia Drummond Governors Ball 2019
Denzel Curry, photo by Julia Drummond
The 1975, photo by Julia Drummond Governors Ball 2019
The 1975, photo by Julia Drummond
Playboi Carti, photo by Julia Drummon Governors Ball 2019
Playboi Carti, photo by Julia Drummon
Gesaffelstein Governors Ball 2019 Ben Kaye
Gesaffelstein, photo by Ben Kaye
Florence and the Machine Governors Ball 2019 Ben Kaye
Florence and the Machine Governors, photo by Ben Kaye
Governors Ball 2019 Ben Kaye
Governors Ball Music Festival 2019, photo by Ben Kaye
Governors Ball 2019, photo by Julia Drummond
Governors Ball Music Festival, photo by Julia Drummond
Jessie Reyez, photo by Julia Drummond Governors Ball 2019
Jessie Reyez, photo by Julia Drummond
Tyler, the Creator, photo by Julia Drummond Governors Ball 2019
Tyler, the Creator, photo by Julia Drummond
Blood Orange Governors Ball Music Festival 2019 Ben Kaye
Blood Orange, photo by Ben Kaye
Lil Wayne Governors Ball 2019 Ben Kaye
Lil Wayne, photo by Ben Kaye
Governors Ball 2019 Ben Kaye
Governors Ball Music Festival 2019, photo by Ben Kaye
BROCKHAMPTON Governors Ball Music Festival 2019 Ben Kaye
BROCKHAMPTON, photo by Ben Kaye
Governors Ball 2019, photo by Julia Drummond
Governors Ball Music Festival, photo by Julia Drummond
Kacey Musgraves Governors Ball 2019 Ben Kaye
Kacey Musgraves, photo by Ben Kaye
Taylor Bennett Governors Ball 2019 Ben Kaye
Taylor Bennett, photo by Ben Kaye
Tyler, the Creator, photo by Julia Drummond Governors Ball 2019
Tyler, the Creator, photo by Julia Drummond
Tyler, the Creator Governors Ball 2019 Ben Kaye
Tyler, the Creator, photo by Ben Kaye
Taylor Bennett Governors Ball 2019 Ben Kaye
Taylor Bennett, photo by Ben Kaye
The Voidz, photo by Julia Drummond Governors Ball 2019
The Voidz, photo by Julia Drummond
Mitski Governors Ball 2019 Ben Kaye
Mitski, photo by Ben Kaye
Sunflower Bean Governors Ball 2019 Ben Kaye
Sunflower Bean, photo by Ben Kaye
Jorja Smith, photo by Julia Drummond Governors Ball 2019
Jorja Smith, photo by Julia Drummond
Saba Governors Ball 2019 Ben Kaye
Saba, photo by Ben Kaye
Mitski Governors Ball 2019 Ben Kaye
Mitski, photo by Ben Kaye
Clairo Governors Ball 2019 Ben Kaye-1
Clair, photo by Ben Kaye
Jessie Reyez, photo by Julia Drummond Governors Ball 2019
Jessie Reyez, photo by Julia Drummond
The Voidz, photo by Julia Drummond Governors Ball 2019
The Voidz, photo by Julia Drummond
Ravyn Lenae, photo by Julia Drummond Governors Ball 2019
Ravyn Lenae, photo by Julia Drummond
Governors Ball 2019 Ben Kaye
Governors Ball Music Festival 2019, photo by Ben Kaye
Florence and the Machine Governors Ball 2019 Ben Kaye
Florence and the Machine Governors, photo by Ben Kaye
King Princess, photo by Julia Drummond Governors Ball 2019
King Princess, photo by Julia Drummond
Nas Governors Ball 2019 Ben Kaye
Nas, photo by Ben Kaye
BROCKHAMPTON Governors Ball Music Festival 2019 Ben Kaye
BROCKHAMPTON, photo by Ben Kaye
Governors Ball 2019 Ben Kaye
Governors Ball Music Festival 2019, photo by Ben Kaye
Louis the Child, photo by Julia Drummond Governors Ball 2019
Louis the Child, photo by Julia Drummond
Governors Ball 2019 Ben Kaye
Governors Ball Music Festival 2019, photo by Ben Kaye
Clairo Governors Ball 2019 Ben Kaye
Clair, photo by Ben Kaye
U.S. Girls, photo by Julia Drummond Governors Ball 2019
U.S. Girls, photo by Julia Drummond
Blood Orange Governors Ball 2019 Ben Kaye-1
Blood Orange, photo by Ben Kaye
Governors Ball 2019 Ben Kaye
Governors Ball Music Festival 2019, photo by Ben Kaye
Florence and the Machine, photo by Julia Drummond Governors Ball 2019
Florence and the Machine, photo by Julia Drummond
Tyler, the Creator, photo by Julia Drummond Governors Ball 2019
Tyler, the Creator, photo by Julia Drummond
Mitski Governors Ball 2019 Ben Kaye
Mitski, photo by Ben Kaye
Calpurnia Governors Ball 2019 Ben Kaye
Calpurnia, photo by Ben Kaye
Nas Governors Ball 2019 Ben Kaye
Nas, photo by Ben Kaye
The Internet, photo by Julia Drummond Governors Ball 2019
The Internet, photo by Julia Drummond
The 1975 Governors Ball 2019 Ben Kaye
The 1975, photo by Ben Kaye
Florence and the Machine Governors Ball 2019 Ben Kaye
Florence and the Machine Governors, photo by Ben Kaye
Governors Ball 2019 Ben Kaye
Governors Ball Music Festival 2019, photo by Ben Kaye
BROCKHAMPTON Governors Ball Music Festival 2019 Ben Kaye
BROCKHAMPTON, photo by Ben Kaye
The 1975 Governors Ball 2019 Ben Kaye
The 1975, photo by Ben Kaye
Lil Wayne Governors Ball 2019 Ben Kaye
Lil Wayne, photo by Ben Kaye
Lil Wayne Governors Ball 2019 Ben Kaye
Lil Wayne, photo by Ben Kaye
Governors Ball 2019 Ben Kaye
Governors Ball Music Festival 2019, photo by Ben Kaye
The 1975 Governors Ball 2019 Ben Kaye
The 1975, photo by Ben Kaye
Playboi Carti, photo by Julia Drummon Governors Ball 2019
Playboi Carti, photo by Julia Drummon
U.S. Girls, photo by Julia Drummond Governors Ball 2019
U.S. Girls, photo by Julia Drummond
The Internet, photo by Julia Drummond Governors Ball 2019
The Internet, photo by Julia Drummond
Sunflower Bean Governors Ball 2019 Ben Kaye
Sunflower Bean, photo by Ben Kaye
Tyler, the Creator, photo by Julia Drummond Governors Ball 2019
Tyler, the Creator, photo by Julia Drummond
Kacey Musgraves Governors Ball 2019 Ben Kaye
Kacey Musgraves, photo by Ben Kaye
Denzel Curry, photo by Julia Drummond Governors Ball 2019
Denzel Curry, photo by Julia Drummond
Denzel Curry, photo by Julia Drummond Governors Ball 2019
Denzel Curry, photo by Julia Drummond
BROCKHAMPTON Governors Ball Music Festival 2019 Ben Kaye
BROCKHAMPTON, photo by Ben Kaye
Cautious Clay Governors Ball 2019 Ben Kaye-1
Cautious Clay, photo by Ben Kaye
Tyler, the Creator, photo by Julia Drummond Governors Ball 2019
Tyler, the Creator, photo by Julia Drummond
The Voidz, photo by Julia Drummond Governors Ball 2019
The Voidz, photo by Julia Drummond
Calpurnia, photo by Julia Drummond governors ball 2019
Calpurnia, photo by Julia Drummond
Lil Wayne Governors Ball 2019 Ben Kaye
Lil Wayne, photo by Ben Kaye
Kacey Musgraves Governors Ball 2019 Ben Kaye
Kacey Musgraves, photo by Ben Kaye
Florence and the Machine Governors Ball 2019 Ben Kaye
Florence and the Machine Governors, photo by Ben Kaye
Noname, photo by Julia Drummond Governors Ball 2019
Noname, photo by Julia Drummond
US Girls Governors Ball 2019 Ben Kaye
U.S. Girls, photo by Ben Kaye
Florence and the Machine, photo by Julia Drummond Governors Ball 2019
Florence and the Machine, photo by Julia Drummond
The 1975, photo by Julia Drummond Governors Ball 2019
The 1975, photo by Julia Drummond
BROCKHAMPTON Governors Ball Music Festival 2019 Ben Kaye
BROCKHAMPTON, photo by Ben Kaye
Louis the Child, photo by Julia Drummond Governors Ball 2019
Louis the Child, photo by Julia Drummond
Governors Ball 2019 Ben Kaye
King Princess Governors Ball 2019 Ben Kaye
King Princess, photo by Ben Kaye
Florence and the Machine, photo by Julia Drummond Governors Ball 2019
Florence and the Machine, photo by Julia Drummond
Saba Governors Ball 2019 Ben Kaye
Saba, photo by Ben Kaye
The Internet, photo by Julia Drummond Governors Ball 2019
The Internet, photo by Julia Drummond
U.S. Girls, photo by Julia Drummond Governors Ball 2019
U.S. Girls, photo by Julia Drummond
Sheck Wes, photo by Julia Drummond governors ball 2019
Sheck Wes, photo by Julia Drummond
Mitski Governors Ball 2019 Ben Kaye
Mitski, photo by Ben Kaye
King Princess, photo by Julia Drummond Governors Ball 2019
King Princess, photo by Julia Drummond
Saba Governors Ball 2019 Ben Kaye
Saba, photo by Ben Kaye
Blood Orange Governors Ball 2019 Ben Kaye-1
Blood Orange, photo by Ben Kaye
Governors Ball 2019 Ben Kaye-2
Governors Ball Music Festival 2019, photo by Ben Kaye
Taylor Bennett Governors Ball 2019 Ben Kaye
Taylor Bennett, photo by Ben Kaye
Florence and the Machine, photo by Julia Drummond Governors Ball 2019
Florence and the Machine, photo by Julia Drummond
U.S. Girls, photo by Julia Drummond Governors Ball 2019
U.S. Girls, photo by Julia Drummond
King Princess, photo by Julia Drummond Governors Ball 2019
King Princess, photo by Julia Drummond
Florence and the Machine Governors Ball 2019 Ben Kaye
Florence and the Machine Governors, photo by Ben Kaye
U.S. Girls, photo by Julia Drummond Governors Ball 2019
U.S. Girls, photo by Julia Drummond
Jorja Smith, photo by Julia Drummond Governors Ball 2019
Jorja Smith, photo by Julia Drummond
Gesaffelstein Governors Ball 2019 Ben Kaye
Gesaffelstein, photo by Ben Kaye
Jessie Reyez, photo by Julia Drummond Governors Ball 2019
Jessie Reyez, photo by Julia Drummond
Florence and the Machine, photo by Julia Drummond Governors Ball 2019
Florence and the Machine, photo by Julia Drummond
Ravyn Lenae, photo by Julia Drummond Governors Ball 2019
Ravyn Lenae, photo by Julia Drummond
The 1975, photo by Julia Drummond Governors Ball 2019
The 1975, photo by Julia Drummond
Tyler, the Creator Governors Ball 2019 Ben Kaye
Tyler, the Creator, photo by Ben Kaye
Tyler, the Creator, photo by Julia Drummond Governors Ball 2019
Tyler, the Creator, photo by Julia Drummond
The Internet, photo by Julia Drummond Governors Ball 2019
The Internet, photo by Julia Drummond
Nas Governors Ball 2019 Ben Kaye
Nas, photo by Ben Kaye
U.S. Girls, photo by Julia Drummond Governors Ball 2019
U.S. Girls, photo by Julia Drummond
Louis the Child, photo by Julia Drummond Governors Ball 2019
Louis the Child, photo by Julia Drummond
Governors Ball 2019 Ben Kaye
Governors Ball Music Festival 2019, photo by Ben Kaye
Vince Staples Governors Ball 2019 Ben Kaye
Vince Staples, photo by Ben Kaye
Saba Governors Ball 2019 Ben Kaye
Saba, photo by Ben Kaye
The Voidz, photo by Julia Drummond Governors Ball 2019
The Voidz, photo by Julia Drummond
Governors Ball 2019, photo by Julia Drummond
Governors Ball, photo by Julia Drummond
Tyler, the Creator Governors Ball 2019 Ben Kaye
Tyler, the Creator, photo by Ben Kaye
Noname, photo by Julia Drummond Governors Ball 2019
Noname, photo by Julia Drummond
Florence and the Machine Governors Ball 2019 Ben Kaye
Florence and the Machine Governors, photo by Ben Kaye
Sunflower Bean Governors Ball 2019 Ben Kaye
Sunflower Bean, photo by Ben Kaye
Florence and the Machine Governors Ball 2019 Ben Kaye
Florence and the Machine Governors, photo by Ben Kaye
Beast Coast Governors Ball 2019 Ben Kaye-1
Beast Coast, photo by Ben Kaye
Blood Orange Governors Ball 2019 Ben Kaye-1
Blood Orange, photo by Ben Kaye
Playboi Carti, photo by Julia Drummon Governors Ball 2019
Playboi Carti, photo by Julia Drummon
Mitski Governors Ball 2019 Ben Kaye
Mitski, photo by Ben Kaye
Jorja Smith, photo by Julia Drummond Governors Ball 2019
Jorja Smith, photo by Julia Drummond
Jorja Smith, photo by Julia Drummond Governors Ball 2019
Jorja Smith, photo by Julia Drummond
The 1975, photo by Julia Drummond Governors Ball 2019
The 1975, photo by Julia Drummond
Governors Ball 2019 Ben Kaye
Governors Ball Music Festival 2019, photo by Ben Kaye
The Voidz, photo by Julia Drummond Governors Ball 2019
The Voidz, photo by Julia Drummond
Tyler, the Creator Governors Ball 2019 Ben Kaye
Tyler, the Creator, photo by Ben Kaye
BROCKHAMPTON Governors Ball Music Festival 2019 Ben Kaye
BROCKHAMPTON, photo by Ben Kaye
Governors Ball 2019, photo by Julia Drummond
Governors Ball Music Festival, photo by Julia Drummond
King Princess, photo by Julia Drummond Governors Ball 2019
King Princess, photo by Julia Drummond
Jessie Reyez, photo by Julia Drummond Governors Ball 2019
Jessie Reyez, photo by Julia Drummond
The 1975, photo by Julia Drummond
The 1975, photo by Julia Drummond
Louis the Child, photo by Julia Drummond Governors Ball 2019
Louis the Child, photo by Julia Drummond
Florence and the Machine, photo by Julia Drummond Governors Ball 2019
Florence and the Machine, photo by Julia Drummond
King Princess, photo by Julia Drummond Governors Ball 2019
King Princess, photo by Julia Drummond
U.S. Girls Governors Ball 2019 Ben Kaye Portrait-1
U.S. Girls, photo by Ben Kaye
Clairo, photo by Julia Drummond Governors Ball 2019
Clairo, photo by Julia Drummond
Kacey Musgraves Governors Ball 2019 Ben Kaye
Kacey Musgraves, photo by Ben Kaye
Gesaffelstein Governors Ball 2019 Ben Kaye
Gesaffelstein, photo by Ben Kaye
Lil Wayne Governors Ball 2019 Ben Kaye
Lil Wayne, photo by Ben Kaye
The 1975, photo by Julia Drummond Governors Ball 2019
The 1975, photo by Julia Drummond
BROCKHAMPTON Governors Ball Music Festival 2019 Ben Kaye
BROCKHAMPTON, photo by Ben Kaye
Governors Ball 2019, photo by Julia Drummond
Governors Ball Music Festival, photo by Julia Drummond
BROCKHAMPTON Governors Ball Music Festival 2019 Ben Kaye
BROCKHAMPTON, photo by Ben Kaye
Mitski Governors Ball 2019 Ben Kaye
Mitski, photo by Ben Kaye
Beast Coast Governors Ball 2019 Ben Kaye-3
Beast Coast, photo by Ben Kaye
Governors Ball 2019 Ben Kaye
Governors Ball Music Festival 2019, photo by Ben Kaye
Sunflower Bean Governors Ball 2019 Ben Kaye
Sunflower Bean, photo by Ben Kaye
Mitski Governors Ball 2019 Ben Kaye
Mitski, photo by Ben Kaye
Blood Orange Governors Ball Music Festival 2019 Ben Kaye
Blood Orange, photo by Ben Kaye
The Internet, photo by Julia Drummond Governors Ball 2019
The Internet, photo by Julia Drummond
Florence and the Machine, photo by Julia Drummond Governors Ball 2019
Florence and the Machine, photo by Julia Drummond
BROCKHAMPTON Governors Ball Music Festival 2019 Ben Kaye
BROCKHAMPTON, photo by Ben Kaye
Governors Ball 2019 Ben Kaye
Governors Ball Music Festival 2019, photo by Ben Kaye
Governors Ball 2019, photo by Julia Drummond
Governors Ball Music Festival, photo by Julia Drummond
Florence and the Machine Governors Ball 2019 Ben Kaye
Florence and the Machine Governors, photo by Ben Kaye
The 1975 Governors Ball 2019 Ben Kaye
The 1975, photo by Ben Kaye
Sheck Wes, photo by Julia Drummond governors ball 2019
Sheck Wes, photo by Julia Drummond
Calpurnia Governors Ball 2019 Ben Kaye
Calpurnia, photo by Ben Kaye
The 1975, photo by Julia Drummond Governors Ball 2019
The 1975, photo by Julia Drummond
Jessie Reyez, photo by Julia Drummond Governors Ball 2019
Jessie Reyez, photo by Julia Drummond
Tyler, the Creator Governors Ball 2019 Ben Kaye
Tyler, the Creator, photo by Ben Kaye
Governors Ball 2019, photo by Julia Drummond
Governors Ball Music Festival, photo by Julia Drummond
Previous Story
Corona Capital 2019: The Strokes, Billie Eilish, The Raconteurs, Interpol among highlights
No comments