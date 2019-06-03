Governors Ball 2019 Photo Gallery: Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne, Mitski, BROCKHAMPTON

Governors Ball Music Festival 2019, photo by Ben Kaye

Severe weather may have prevented Governors Ball 2019 from being a full festival, but we sure captured plenty of the music that did happen. From Florence + The Machine’s ethereal set to Tyler, the Creator’s bowl cut to BROCKHAMPTON’s freakin’ plane, our photographers Ben Kaye and Julia Drummond were on hand all weekend to capture all the sights and sounds of the East Coast’s biggest music event.

Click ahead for our full gallery, and if you haven’t already, make sure to read our comprehensive recap.

