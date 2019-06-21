Gucci Mane, photo by Caroline Daniel

Gucci Mane is back with a new album, Delusions of Grandeur. It’s available to stream in full below via Apple Music or Spotify.

The studio effort comes less than a year after the Atlanta rapper’s Evil Genius from 2018. Delusions of Grandeur spans a total of 18 tracks and features a long list of guest collaborators.



(Read: Hip-Hop Is the Real Big Phish: Bonnaroo 2019 Festival Review)

Justin Bieber appears on a song called “Love Thru the Computer”, while both Gunna and Lil Baby appear on “Ice”. There are also joint tracks with Meek Mill, Rick Ross, Lil Uzi Vert, Jeremih, Young Dolph, and Wiz Khalifa.

Big Guwop recently appeared on Lizzo’s Cuz I Love You, Solange’s When I Get Home, and Offset’s Father of 4 solo debut. He’s set to perform at upcoming festivals Made in America in Philly, Osheaga in Montreal, and Float Fest in Texas. Grab tickets here.

Delusions of Grandeur Artwork:

Delusions of Grandeur Tracklist:

01. Bussdown

02. Backwards (feat. Meek Mill)

03. Special (feat. Gucci Mane & Anuel AA)

04. Ice (feat. Gunna & Lil Baby)

05. Love Thru the Computer (feat. Justin Bieber)

06. Proud of You

07. Bottom

08. Hands Off (feat. Jeremih)

09. Blind (feat. Boogie Wit Da Hoodie)

10. Superstar

11. Upgrade (feat. Nave Monjo)

12. Lame (feat. Wiz Khalifa & Rick Ross)

13. Potential (feat. Lil Uzi Vert & Young Dolph)

14. Human Chandelier

15. Us

16. Look at Me Now

17. Making of a Murderer

18. Outro (feat. DJ Drama & Peewee Longway)