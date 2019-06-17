Guns N’ Roses announce headlining fall 2019 US shows

Guns N' Roses, photo by Philip Cosores

After booking a handful of fall festivals, Guns N’ Roses are fleshing out their 2019 itinerary with a number of headlining US shows. The band will continue its mega-successful “Not in This Lifetime” tour from late September through early November.

With appearances already scheduled for Louisville’s Louder Than Life, Austin City Limits, Exit 111 in Manchester, TN, and New Orleans’ Voodoo Music Experience, GN’R have filled in the gaps between those fests with newly announced shows in Charlotte, North Carolina; Jacksonville, Florida; Wichita, Kansas; Lincoln, Nebraska; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; Salt Lake City, Utah; and a two-night stand in Las Vegas to close out the jaunt. In the middle of the trek, they’ll play two Mexico shows in Guadalajara and Tijuana.



The fall run will also mark Guns N’ Roses’ first shows of 2019, after they seemingly wrapped up their “Not in This Lifetime” tour this past December in Hawaii. The outing, which has seen Axl Rose reunited with the returning Slash and Duff McKagan, has been a massive success, raking in $563 million to date.

(Buy: Tickets to Guns N’ Roses Upcoming Shows)

In our interview with Slash a couple months ago, the guitarist told us that once these dates wrap up, the band will be “focusing on getting a new record done”. A new Guns N’ Roses album will mark the band’s first full-length effort of original material with Rose, Slash, and McKagan since the 1991 Use Your Illusion LPs.

Tickets for the newly announced GN’R shows go on sale Friday, June 21st, via LiveNation, and will also be available here once shows sell out.

Guns N’ Roses 2019 Tour Dates:

09/25 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

09/28 – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life Festival

10/01 – Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

10/04 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

10/07 – Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena

10/11 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

10/15 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

10/13 – Manchester, TN @ Exit 111 Festival

10/18 – Guadalajara, MX @ Estadio Jalisco

10/20 – Tijuana, MX @ Estadio Caliente

10/23 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena

10/25 – New Orleans, LA @ Voodoo Music Experience

10/29 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

11/01 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

11/02 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace