GWAR announce fall 2019 “Use Your Collusion” North American tour

GWAR

Watch out, earthlings — GWAR are set to destroy a city near you this fall. The intergalactic metal band will headline the “Use Your Collusion Tour” with support from Sacred Reich, Toxic Holocaust, and Against the Grain.

The extensive trek kicks off September 12th in Norfork, Virginia, and runs through a November 5th show in Indianapolis, Indiana. Watch a video announcement from GWAR member Pustulus Maximus’ personal hand puppet below.



GWAR are still touring in support of 2017’s The Blood of Gods, while thrash veterans Sacred Reich recently announced an August 23rd release for Awakening, their first studio album in 23 years.

Tickets for the tour go on sale this Friday, June 28th, and will also be available here once shows sell out.

GWAR 2019 Tour Dates with Sacred Reich, Toxic Holocaust, and Against the Grain:

09/12 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa *

09/13 – Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre *

09/14 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest #

09/15 – Sauget, IL @ Pop’s *

09/16 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Intersection

09/18 – Detroit, MI @ The Majestic

09/19 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

09/20 – Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine

09/21 – Jacksonville, NC @ The Tarheel

09/22 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

09/23 – Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall

09/24 – Tampa, FL @ The Ritz Ybor

09/25 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live

09/27 – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life #

09/28 – Greensboro, NC @ The Cone Denim Entertainment Center

09/29 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live!

09/30 – Toronto, ON @ Opera House

10/01 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

10/02 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

10/04 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

10/05 – Clifton Park, NY @ Upstate Concert Hall

10/06 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

10/08 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave

10/09 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s

10/10 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

10/11 – Minneapolis. MN @ Skyway Theatre

10/12 – Kansas City, MO @ CrossroadsKC

10/13 – Denver, CO @ Summit

10/15 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

10/16 – Reno, NV @ Virginia Street Brewhouse

10/17 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

10/18 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

10/19 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

10/20 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory

10/21 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SODO

10/23 – Fresno, CA @ Tioga-Sequoia Brewery

10/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco Theater

10/25 – Garden Grove, CA @ Garden Amp

10/26 – Las Vegas, NV @ Fremont Country Club

10/27 – Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee

10/28 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

10/30 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom

10/31 – Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey Live

11/01 – Austin, TX @ Empire Garage

11/02 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

11/04 – Nashville, TN @ Exit/In

11/05 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue

* = no Toxic Holocaust

# = festival performance