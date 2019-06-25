GWAR announce fall 2019 “Use Your Collusion” North American tour

Watch out, earthlings — GWAR are set to destroy a city near you this fall. The intergalactic metal band will headline the “Use Your Collusion Tour” with support from Sacred Reich, Toxic Holocaust, and Against the Grain.
The extensive trek kicks off September 12th in Norfork, Virginia, and runs through a November 5th show in Indianapolis, Indiana. Watch a video announcement from GWAR member Pustulus Maximus’ personal hand puppet below.
GWAR are still touring in support of 2017’s The Blood of Gods, while thrash veterans Sacred Reich recently announced an August 23rd release for Awakening, their first studio album in 23 years.
Tickets for the tour go on sale this Friday, June 28th, and will also be available here once shows sell out.
GWAR 2019 Tour Dates with Sacred Reich, Toxic Holocaust, and Against the Grain:
09/12 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa *
09/13 – Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre *
09/14 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest #
09/15 – Sauget, IL @ Pop’s *
09/16 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Intersection
09/18 – Detroit, MI @ The Majestic
09/19 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
09/20 – Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine
09/21 – Jacksonville, NC @ The Tarheel
09/22 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
09/23 – Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall
09/24 – Tampa, FL @ The Ritz Ybor
09/25 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live
09/27 – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life #
09/28 – Greensboro, NC @ The Cone Denim Entertainment Center
09/29 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live!
09/30 – Toronto, ON @ Opera House
10/01 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom
10/02 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom
10/04 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
10/05 – Clifton Park, NY @ Upstate Concert Hall
10/06 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
10/08 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave
10/09 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s
10/10 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown
10/11 – Minneapolis. MN @ Skyway Theatre
10/12 – Kansas City, MO @ CrossroadsKC
10/13 – Denver, CO @ Summit
10/15 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
10/16 – Reno, NV @ Virginia Street Brewhouse
10/17 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom
10/18 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
10/19 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory
10/20 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory
10/21 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SODO
10/23 – Fresno, CA @ Tioga-Sequoia Brewery
10/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco Theater
10/25 – Garden Grove, CA @ Garden Amp
10/26 – Las Vegas, NV @ Fremont Country Club
10/27 – Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee
10/28 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater
10/30 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom
10/31 – Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey Live
11/01 – Austin, TX @ Empire Garage
11/02 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live
11/04 – Nashville, TN @ Exit/In
11/05 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue
* = no Toxic Holocaust
# = festival performance