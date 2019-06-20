Halloween sequel circling October 2020 release, Jamie Lee Curtis expected to return: Report

Halloween (Universal)

Michael Myers will trick or treat again next year. According to Collider, Blumhouse is planning to release their next Halloween sequel on October 16th, 2020. What’s more, Jamie Lee Curtis is set to reprise her role as Laurie Strode, as previously reported.

She’s not the only one heading back to Haddonfield. Sources insist Halloween director and writer David Gordon Green penned the new script and is expected to return to the director’s chair. They also suggest Curtis will reunite with Judy Greer and Andi Matichak.



Shooting begins after Labor Day, ostensibly to capitalize on all that fall weather. And yes, the Master of Horror himself John Carpenter will once again executive produce alongside Danny McBride, Curtis, Green, and everyone else at Blumhouse.

Of course, that’s not all Carpenter is doing. If you recall, he confirmed to Consequence of Sound last December that he’s ready to score the sequel. That alone is worth sitting through another Halloween III. After all, that’s what this is, right?

Stay tuned as this unfolds. In the meantime, you can revisit the first season of Halloweenies. Last year, the podcast series sliced through each and every Halloween movie, leading all the way up to the reboot.

Stream their review of the 2018 blockbuster below.

