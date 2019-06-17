Heart expand “Love Alive 2019 Tour” with Joan Jett

Heart and Joan Jett, photo via Classic Rock

Earlier in the year, Heart announced that they’d return to the road this summer for their first North American tour in three years. Dubbed the “Love Alive Tour”, which draws its name from their 1977 Little Queen track, the group fronted by Ann and Nancy Wilson have now extended their upcoming outing into the fall.

The previously announced first leg of the tour spans from mid-July to the beginning of September. The added shows run from September 26th to October 13th, with stops Newark, Little Rock, Memphis, Kansas City, St. Paul, and more.



The “Love Alive Tour” boasts a star-studded supporting lineup including Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, Brandi Carlile, Sheryl Crow, Elle King, and Lucie Silvas. For the newest dates, Joan Jett will serve as an opener, in addition to select appearances from Elle King and Lucie Silvas. Check out the upcoming itinerary below.

Get your tickets here.

Heart 2019 Tour Dates:

07/09 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre +&

07/11 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre +&

07/14 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage +#

07/16 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell +#

07/17 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center +#

07/20 – Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theatre +#

07/21 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center +&

07/23 – Bangor, ME @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion +#

07/24 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion +#

07/26 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheatre ^#

07/27 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center #

07/29 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts +#

07/30 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater +#

08/01 – Burgettstown, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion ^#

08/02 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion ^#

08/04 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Theater ^#

08/05 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Pavilion ^#

08/07 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center ^#

08/08 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater ^#

08/10 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park ^#

08/11 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater ^#

08/13 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion ^#

08/14 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion ^#

08/16 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre #

08/17 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater ^#

08/19 – Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre %#

08/20 – Birmingham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre %#

08/22 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion ^#

08/23 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion #

08/25 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater ^#

08/27 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheater ^#

08/28 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion ^#

08/30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheater

08/31 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center ^#

09/03 – Portland, OR @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater ^#

09/04 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome ^#

09/06 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion ^#

09/08 – Las Vegas, NV @ Palms Casino Resort ^

09/09 – Hollywood, CA @ Hollywood Bowl ^#

09/26 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater ^

09/27 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center^

09/28 – Toledo, OH @ The Huntington Center ^

10/01 – Little Rock, AR @ Verizon Arena ^&

10/02 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

10/04 – Memphis, TN @ FedExForum ^&

10/05 – Lafayette, LA @ CAJUNDOME ^

10/07 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

10/09 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre ^&

10/12 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum ^&

10/13 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center ^&

+ = w/ Sheryl Crow

& = w/ Lucie Silvas

^ = w/ Joan Jett & The Blackhearts

# = w/ Elle King

% = w/ Brandi Carlile