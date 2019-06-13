Helmet to mark 30th anniversary with 2019 fall US tour

Helmet are celebrating 30 years as a band in a big way: The influential alt-metal act will perform a 30-song setlist in 30 U.S. cities this fall to commemorate the landmark anniversary.
The announcement of the U.S. tour comes several weeks after the band revealed that they will play a similar trek in Europe. The stateside trek kicks off October 23rd in Boston, Massachusetts, while the European jaunt begins September 3rd in Prague, Czech Republic.
Helmet formed in 1989, with frontman Paige Hamilton remaining the only consistent member throughout the band’s run. In fact, the group broke up in 1998 before re-forming in 2004.
The New York act broke through with their sophomore album, Meantime, which yielded fan favorites like “Unsung” and “In the Meantime”, and the band has been cited by countless bands as a major influence in the years since.
Tickets for the U.S. dates go on sale tomorrow (June 14th) at 10 a.m. local time at this location. Upon selling out, tickets will also be available here.
Helmet 30th Anniversary 2019 Tour Dates:
09/03 – Prague, CZ @ Lucerna Music Bar
09/05 – Berlin, DE @ SO36
09/06 – Aarhus, DK @ VoxHall
09/07 – Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA
09/09 – Stockholm, SE @ Kraken STHLM
09/10 – Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller
09/12 – Hamburg, DE @ Gruenspan
09/13 – Düsseldorf, DE @ JAB im Haus der Jugend
09/14 – Coesfeld, DE @ Fabrik Coesfeld
09/15 – Den Bosch, NL @ Willem Twee poppodium
09/17 – Antwerp, BE @ Trix
09/18 – Hasselt, BE @ Muziekodroom
09/19 – Kortrijk, BE @ Concertzaal De Kreun
09/20 – Frankfurt, DE @ Zoom Club
09/21 – Munich, DE @ Strom
09/22 – Vienna, AT @ Szene Wein
09/24 – Budapest, HU @ Dürer Kert
09/25 – Heidelberg, DE @ halle02
09/26 – Schweinfurt, DE @ Stattbahnhof
09/27 – Zürich, CH @ Plaza Klub
09/28 – Mezzago, IT @ Bloom
09/29 – Bologna, IT @ Locomotiv Club
10/01 – Paris, FR @ La Boule Noire
10/02 – Nantes, FR @ Le Ferrailleur
10/04 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City
10/05 – Leeds, UK @ The Key Club
10/07 – Dublin, IE @ Button Factory
10/08 – Glasgow, UK @ The Garage
10/09 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla
10/10 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Islington
10/23 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
10/25 – Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live
10/26 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
10/27 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage
10/29 – Columbia, SC @ The Senate
10/30 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
10/31 – New Orleans, LA @ House Of Blues
11/01 – Houston, TX @ Scout Bar
11/02 – Austin, TX @ The Mohawk
11/03 – Dallas, TX @ Trees
11/05 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Crescent Ballroom
11/07 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern
11/09 – Las Vegas, NV @ Hard Rock Hotel
11/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ 1720
11/10 – Anaheim, CA @ Chain Reaction
11/12 – Sacramento, CA @ Holy Diver
11/13 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst
11/14 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
11/15 – Medford, OR @ Howie’s On Front
11/16 – Portland, OR @ Dante’s
11/17 – Seattle, WA @ Substation
11/19 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell
11/20 – Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall
11/22 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown
11/23 – Kansas City, MO @ The Riot Room
11/24 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater
11/26 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall
11/27 – Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge
11/29 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall
11/30 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern