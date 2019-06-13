Helmet to mark 30th anniversary with 2019 fall US tour

Helmet

Helmet are celebrating 30 years as a band in a big way: The influential alt-metal act will perform a 30-song setlist in 30 U.S. cities this fall to commemorate the landmark anniversary.

The announcement of the U.S. tour comes several weeks after the band revealed that they will play a similar trek in Europe. The stateside trek kicks off October 23rd in Boston, Massachusetts, while the European jaunt begins September 3rd in Prague, Czech Republic.



Helmet formed in 1989, with frontman Paige Hamilton remaining the only consistent member throughout the band’s run. In fact, the group broke up in 1998 before re-forming in 2004.

The New York act broke through with their sophomore album, Meantime, which yielded fan favorites like “Unsung” and “In the Meantime”, and the band has been cited by countless bands as a major influence in the years since.

Tickets for the U.S. dates go on sale tomorrow (June 14th) at 10 a.m. local time at this location. Upon selling out, tickets will also be available here.

Helmet 30th Anniversary 2019 Tour Dates:

09/03 – Prague, CZ @ Lucerna Music Bar

09/05 – Berlin, DE @ SO36

09/06 – Aarhus, DK @ VoxHall

09/07 – Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA

09/09 – Stockholm, SE @ Kraken STHLM

09/10 – Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller

09/12 – Hamburg, DE @ Gruenspan

09/13 – Düsseldorf, DE @ JAB im Haus der Jugend

09/14 – Coesfeld, DE @ Fabrik Coesfeld

09/15 – Den Bosch, NL @ Willem Twee poppodium

09/17 – Antwerp, BE @ Trix

09/18 – Hasselt, BE @ Muziekodroom

09/19 – Kortrijk, BE @ Concertzaal De Kreun

09/20 – Frankfurt, DE @ Zoom Club

09/21 – Munich, DE @ Strom

09/22 – Vienna, AT @ Szene Wein

09/24 – Budapest, HU @ Dürer Kert

09/25 – Heidelberg, DE @ halle02

09/26 – Schweinfurt, DE @ Stattbahnhof

09/27 – Zürich, CH @ Plaza Klub

09/28 – Mezzago, IT @ Bloom

09/29 – Bologna, IT @ Locomotiv Club

10/01 – Paris, FR @ La Boule Noire

10/02 – Nantes, FR @ Le Ferrailleur

10/04 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City

10/05 – Leeds, UK @ The Key Club

10/07 – Dublin, IE @ Button Factory

10/08 – Glasgow, UK @ The Garage

10/09 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla

10/10 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Islington

10/23 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

10/25 – Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live

10/26 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

10/27 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage

10/29 – Columbia, SC @ The Senate

10/30 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

10/31 – New Orleans, LA @ House Of Blues

11/01 – Houston, TX @ Scout Bar

11/02 – Austin, TX @ The Mohawk

11/03 – Dallas, TX @ Trees

11/05 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Crescent Ballroom

11/07 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern

11/09 – Las Vegas, NV @ Hard Rock Hotel

11/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ 1720

11/10 – Anaheim, CA @ Chain Reaction

11/12 – Sacramento, CA @ Holy Diver

11/13 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst

11/14 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

11/15 – Medford, OR @ Howie’s On Front

11/16 – Portland, OR @ Dante’s

11/17 – Seattle, WA @ Substation

11/19 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell

11/20 – Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall

11/22 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

11/23 – Kansas City, MO @ The Riot Room

11/24 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater

11/26 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

11/27 – Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

11/29 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall

11/30 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern