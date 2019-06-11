Hiss Golden Messenger has announced a new album called Terms of Surrender. The follow-up to last year’s Virgo Fool is due out September 20th via Merge Records.

The seventh full-length studio effort from Hiss Golden Messenger was produced by project mastermind M.C. Taylor and Brad Cook. They recorded at the Long Pond, New York studio of The National’s Aaron Dessner, who also contributed to the album alongside Jenny Lewis and Josh Kaufman. Additional sessions took place at landmark studios like Sound City in Los Angeles, Nashville’s Haptown Studio, and Durham’s Overdub Lane

As a first listen to Terms of Surrender, the band has shared “I Need a Teacher”. As much a plea for help as it is an ode to the importance of education, the song’s video was filmed during the North Carolina Association of Educators’ Day of Action demonstrations back in April. Take a look below.

Pre-sale for Terms of Surrender are available through Merge and digital retailers. Hiss Golden Messenger will also tour behind the effort, and you can find tickets to all the band’s dates here.

Hiss Golden Messenger shared a pair of tracks, “Watching the Wires” and “Everybody Needs Somebody”, back in February. While neither appears on Terms of Surrender, you can find the full tracklist below.

Terms of Surrender Artwork:

Terms of Surrender Tracklist:

01. I Need a Teacher

02. Bright Direction (You’re a Dark Star Now)

03. My Wing

04. Old Enough to Wonder Why (East Side—West Side)

05. Cat’s Eye Blue

06. Happy Birthday, Baby

07. Down at the Uptown

08. Katy (You Don’t Have to Be Good Yet)

09. Whip

10. Terms of Surrender

[cos-videojs-footer id=”tourupdatejennylewis-1558043393553,thenationalcoversongs-1519097574813,paulsimon27stop5songs-1533853212478,courtneybarnett27stop5lyrics-1529617737010,tourstopmarina2cimogenheap2cjoycemanor-1558043079233″]