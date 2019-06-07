The Hollywood Vampires at the Warfield Theatre, photo by Raymond Ahner

The Hollywood Vampires are set to release their new album, Rise, later this month, and they’ve just unveiled another new track from the LP, this time a cover of the David Bowie classic “Heroes”.

The band, which features Johnny Depp, Alice Cooper and Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry, previously previewed the new album with the singles “Who’s Laughing Now” and “The Boogieman Surprise”.



The cover of “Heroes” features Depp on lead vocals with Cooper and Perry backing him up, and is accompanied by a music video showcasing the band in the studio and onstage. It’s a pretty faithful rendition of the iconic Bowie song, as Depp delivers an admirable vocal performance.

(In Photos: The Hollywood Vampires rock San Francisco)

The Hollywood Vampires’ new album, Rise, arrives on June 21st, and can be pre-ordered at this location. The band recently completed a brief West Coast tour, but have no further dates scheduled as of yet.