Johnny Depp and The Hollywood Vampires cover David Bowie’s “Heroes” on Kimmel: Watch

Depp, Alice Cooper, and Joe Perry also perform "I Want My Now" from their new album, Rise

by
on June 20, 2019, 7:37am
0 comments
The Hollywood Vampires perform "Heroes" on Kimmel
The Hollywood Vampires, the hard-rock passion project consisting of Johnny DeppAlice Cooper and Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry, will return tomorrow (June 21st) with their new album, Rise. Included on the 16-track LP is a Depp-sung cover of David Bowie’s “Heroes”. On Wednesday’s night edition of Jimmy Kimmel Live, the Vampires performed their faithful Bowie cover along with an original song called “I Want My Now”. Replay both below.

Rise, the band’s sophomore LP, was previously previewed by “Who’s Laughing Now” and “The Boogieman Surprise”.

