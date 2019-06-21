Hot Chip premiere new album A Bath Full of Ecstasy: Stream

Hot Chip, photo by Ronald Dick

Hot Chip have returned with their new album, A Bath Full of Ecstasy. Due out through Domino, it’s streaming in its entirety below via Apple Music or Spotify.

The follow-up to 2015’s Why Make Sense? marks the English outfit’s seventh overall, but their first utilizing the help of outside producers. Alexis Taylor, Joe Goddard and the rest of Hot Chip were joined in the studio by Rodaidh McDonald (The XX, David Byrne) and French producer Philippe Zdar (Phoenix, Cassius) — who just passed yesterday — for recording sessions in Paris and London.



To preview the LP, the synthpop group shared early singles “Hungry Child” and “Melody of Love”. The latter, which was featured on our Spotify playlist of must-hear tunes, is said to be about the “importance of the transformative, non-verbal moment – ecstasy as personal happiness, but also of transcendence, of being outside oneself,” according to a statement.

Listen to the entirety of A Bath Full of Ecstasy below.

In support of A Bath Full of Ecstasy, Hot Chip will embark on their biggest ever headlining tour this fall. Grab your tickets here

A Bath Full of Ecstasy Artwork:

A Bath Full of Ecstasy Tracklist:

01. Melody of Love

02. Spell

03. Bath Full of Ecstasy

04. Echo

05. Hungry Child

06. Positive

07. Why Does My Mind

08. Clear Blue Skies

09. No God