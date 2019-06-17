New Hunger Games prequel announced for 2020, movie adaptation also in the works

Hunger Games original film trilogy

Today, Scholastic announced that Suzanne Collins will release a new Hunger Games prequel novel next spring. Appropriately, Lionsgate is also looking to expand upton its $3 billion dollar movie franchise, with the studio revealing that it will continue to “work closely with [Collins] on the movie” adaptation.

Due out on May 19th, 2020, the new book takes place 64 years before her Hunger Games trilogy, focusing on the failed rebellion in Panem. As such, the new novel will make no mention of young teen protagonists, like Katniss Everdeen (played in the movies by Jennifer Lawrence), from her original, wildly popular series.



“With this book, I wanted to explore the state of nature, who we are, and what we perceive is required for our survival,” Collins said. “The reconstruction period 10 years after the war, commonly referred to as the Dark Days — as the country of Panem struggles back to its feet — provides fertile ground for characters to grapple with these questions and thereby define their views of humanity.”

Once Scholastic releases the new Hunger Games prequel, the film adaptation will likely follow on its heels. Joe Drake, chairman of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, said in a statement, “As the proud home of the Hunger Games movies, we can hardly wait for Suzanne’s next book to be published. We’ve been communicating with her during the writing process and we look forward to continuing to work closely with her on the movie.”