The inaugural Bash Festival tour wrapped up its traveling seven-show trek at Papa Murphy’s Park in Sacramento, California, on Sunday, and included sets from Rancid, Pennywise, Suicidal Tendencies, L7, and Sharp Shock.

In addition to a day of punk rock, fans had the opportunity to sample many different beers from the different breweries who set up shop before the music started. In addition, Rancid’s collaboration beer with Ska Brewing — ‘Brewstomper’ Golden Ale — was available.



Rancid headlined the evening with a 20-song set that featured 10 songs from their classic 1995 album ... And Out Come the Wolves, while Pennywise rocked 14 songs, ending with their anthemic “Bro Hymn”.

Meanwhile, Suicidal Tendencies, with a high-flying Ben Weinman on guitar (see pic in gallery), played a short but high-energy set that included their signature tune, “Institutionalized”; L7 delivered favorites like “Andres” and “Pretend That We’re Dead”; and Sharp Shock kicked off the day with their brand of power punk.

Here’s hoping that Bash Festival will become an annual tradition, and will continue bringing the perfect combination of beer and punk rock to the masses.

Photo Gallery – Rancid, Pennywise, Suicidal Tendencies, L7, and Sharp Shock at Bash Festival in Sacramento (click to enlarge and scroll through):

All photos by Raymond Ahner (@raymond_ahner)