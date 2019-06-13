Menu
In Photos: Sick of It All rock hometown show at NYC’s Irving Plaza with Snapcase, Slapshot, and La Armada

A night of hardcore reigned supreme at the Manhattan venue

on June 13, 2019, 3:47pm
Sick of It All at Irving Plaza
Sick of It All at Irving Plaza, photo by Melinda Oswandel

Hardcore-punk legends Sick of It All played a hometown gig at New York City’s Irving Plaza on June 8th, with Snapcase, Slapshot, and La Armada rounding out the bill.

It was a night filled with wall-to-wall hardcore, as Sick of It All brought pure adrenaline with a 22-song headlining set heavy on tunes from their 2018 album, Waking the Sleeping Dragon!, and their 1989 debut, Blood, Sweat, and No Tears, showcasing a 30-year career in one high-energy night.

Buffalo, New York’s Snapcase, who’ve been around since 1991, delivered an 11-song set, including three songs each from 1997’s Progression Through Unlearning and 2002’s End Transmission.

Boston’s Slapshot and the Chicago-based Dominican act La Armada got the crowd going with early sets.

See our pics of all four bands at Irving Plaza in the gallery below. Sick of It All are heading to Europe this summer, but will be back in the States this fall for a U.S. tour with Municipal Waste and Napalm Death.

Photo Gallery: Sick of It All, Snapcase, Slapshot, and La Armada at NYC’s Irving Plaza:

Sick of It All at Irving Plaza, photo by Melinda Oswandel
Sick of It All at Irving Plaza, photo by Melinda Oswandel
Sick of It All at Irving Plaza, photo by Melinda Oswandel
Sick of It All at Irving Plaza, photo by Melinda Oswandel
Sick of It All at Irving Plaza, photo by Melinda Oswandel
Sick of It All at Irving Plaza, photo by Melinda Oswandel
Sick of It All at Irving Plaza, photo by Melinda Oswandel
Sick of It All at Irving Plaza, photo by Melinda Oswandel
Sick of It All at Irving Plaza, photo by Melinda Oswandel
Sick of It All at Irving Plaza, photo by Melinda Oswandel
Sick of It All at Irving Plaza, photo by Melinda Oswandel
Sick of It All at Irving Plaza, photo by Melinda Oswandel
Sick of It All at Irving Plaza, photo by Melinda Oswandel
Sick of It All at Irving Plaza, photo by Melinda Oswandel
Sick of It All at Irving Plaza, photo by Melinda Oswandel
Sick of It All at Irving Plaza, photo by Melinda Oswandel
Snapcase at Irving Plaza, photo by Melinda Oswandel
Snapcase at Irving Plaza, photo by Melinda Oswandel
Snapcase at Irving Plaza, photo by Melinda Oswandel
Snapcase at Irving Plaza, photo by Melinda Oswandel
Snapcase at Irving Plaza, photo by Melinda Oswandel
Snapcase at Irving Plaza, photo by Melinda Oswandel
Snapcase at Irving Plaza, photo by Melinda Oswandel
Snapcase at Irving Plaza, photo by Melinda Oswandel
Snapcase at Irving Plaza, photo by Melinda Oswandel
Snapcase at Irving Plaza, photo by Melinda Oswandel
Snapcase at Irving Plaza, photo by Melinda Oswandel
Snapcase at Irving Plaza, photo by Melinda Oswandel
Snapcase at Irving Plaza, photo by Melinda Oswandel
Snapcase at Irving Plaza, photo by Melinda Oswandel
Snapcase at Irving Plaza, photo by Melinda Oswandel
Snapcase at Irving Plaza, photo by Melinda Oswandel
Slapshot at Irving Plaza, photo by Melinda Oswandel
Slapshot at Irving Plaza, photo by Melinda Oswandel
Slapshot at Irving Plaza, photo by Melinda Oswandel
Slapshot at Irving Plaza, photo by Melinda Oswandel
Slapshot at Irving Plaza, photo by Melinda Oswandel
Slapshot at Irving Plaza, photo by Melinda Oswandel
Slapshot at Irving Plaza, photo by Melinda Oswandel
La Amarda at Irving Plaza, photo by Melinda Oswandel
La Amarda at Irving Plaza, photo by Melinda Oswandel
La Amarda at Irving Plaza, photo by Melinda Oswandel
La Amarda at Irving Plaza, photo by Melinda Oswandel
La Amarda at Irving Plaza, photo by Melinda Oswandel
La Amarda at Irving Plaza, photo by Melinda Oswandel
La Amarda at Irving Plaza, photo by Melinda Oswandel
La Amarda at Irving Plaza, photo by Melinda Oswandel
La Amarda at Irving Plaza, photo by Melinda Oswandel
La Amarda at Irving Plaza, photo by Melinda Oswandel

All photos by Melinda Oswandel (@melindaoswandel)

Sick of It All Setlist:
Good Lookin’ Out
Clobberin’ Time
Take the Night Off
Inner Vision
Us vs. Them
Injustice System
Machete
Road Less Traveled
Friends Like You
Black Venom
That Crazy White Boy Shit
Sanctuary
Wake the Sleeping Dragon
My Life
The Snake (Break Free)
Just Look Around
Rat Pack
Uprising Nation
Bull’s Anthem
Busted
Scratch the Surface
Step Down

