In Photos: Sick of It All rock hometown show at NYC’s Irving Plaza with Snapcase, Slapshot, and La Armada

Sick of It All at Irving Plaza, photo by Melinda Oswandel

Hardcore-punk legends Sick of It All played a hometown gig at New York City’s Irving Plaza on June 8th, with Snapcase, Slapshot, and La Armada rounding out the bill.

It was a night filled with wall-to-wall hardcore, as Sick of It All brought pure adrenaline with a 22-song headlining set heavy on tunes from their 2018 album, Waking the Sleeping Dragon!, and their 1989 debut, Blood, Sweat, and No Tears, showcasing a 30-year career in one high-energy night.



Buffalo, New York’s Snapcase, who’ve been around since 1991, delivered an 11-song set, including three songs each from 1997’s Progression Through Unlearning and 2002’s End Transmission.

Boston’s Slapshot and the Chicago-based Dominican act La Armada got the crowd going with early sets.

See our pics of all four bands at Irving Plaza in the gallery below. Sick of It All are heading to Europe this summer, but will be back in the States this fall for a U.S. tour with Municipal Waste and Napalm Death.

Photo Gallery: Sick of It All, Snapcase, Slapshot, and La Armada at NYC’s Irving Plaza:

Sick of It All at Irving Plaza, photo by Melinda Oswandel Sick of It All at Irving Plaza, photo by Melinda Oswandel Sick of It All at Irving Plaza, photo by Melinda Oswandel Sick of It All at Irving Plaza, photo by Melinda Oswandel Sick of It All at Irving Plaza, photo by Melinda Oswandel Sick of It All at Irving Plaza, photo by Melinda Oswandel Sick of It All at Irving Plaza, photo by Melinda Oswandel Sick of It All at Irving Plaza, photo by Melinda Oswandel Sick of It All at Irving Plaza, photo by Melinda Oswandel Sick of It All at Irving Plaza, photo by Melinda Oswandel Sick of It All at Irving Plaza, photo by Melinda Oswandel Sick of It All at Irving Plaza, photo by Melinda Oswandel Sick of It All at Irving Plaza, photo by Melinda Oswandel Sick of It All at Irving Plaza, photo by Melinda Oswandel Sick of It All at Irving Plaza, photo by Melinda Oswandel Sick of It All at Irving Plaza, photo by Melinda Oswandel Snapcase at Irving Plaza, photo by Melinda Oswandel Snapcase at Irving Plaza, photo by Melinda Oswandel Snapcase at Irving Plaza, photo by Melinda Oswandel Snapcase at Irving Plaza, photo by Melinda Oswandel Snapcase at Irving Plaza, photo by Melinda Oswandel Snapcase at Irving Plaza, photo by Melinda Oswandel Snapcase at Irving Plaza, photo by Melinda Oswandel Snapcase at Irving Plaza, photo by Melinda Oswandel Snapcase at Irving Plaza, photo by Melinda Oswandel Snapcase at Irving Plaza, photo by Melinda Oswandel Snapcase at Irving Plaza, photo by Melinda Oswandel Snapcase at Irving Plaza, photo by Melinda Oswandel Snapcase at Irving Plaza, photo by Melinda Oswandel Snapcase at Irving Plaza, photo by Melinda Oswandel Snapcase at Irving Plaza, photo by Melinda Oswandel Snapcase at Irving Plaza, photo by Melinda Oswandel Slapshot at Irving Plaza, photo by Melinda Oswandel Slapshot at Irving Plaza, photo by Melinda Oswandel Slapshot at Irving Plaza, photo by Melinda Oswandel Slapshot at Irving Plaza, photo by Melinda Oswandel Slapshot at Irving Plaza, photo by Melinda Oswandel Slapshot at Irving Plaza, photo by Melinda Oswandel Slapshot at Irving Plaza, photo by Melinda Oswandel La Amarda at Irving Plaza, photo by Melinda Oswandel La Amarda at Irving Plaza, photo by Melinda Oswandel La Amarda at Irving Plaza, photo by Melinda Oswandel La Amarda at Irving Plaza, photo by Melinda Oswandel La Amarda at Irving Plaza, photo by Melinda Oswandel La Amarda at Irving Plaza, photo by Melinda Oswandel La Amarda at Irving Plaza, photo by Melinda Oswandel La Amarda at Irving Plaza, photo by Melinda Oswandel La Amarda at Irving Plaza, photo by Melinda Oswandel La Amarda at Irving Plaza, photo by Melinda Oswandel

All photos by Melinda Oswandel (@melindaoswandel)

Sick of It All Setlist:

Good Lookin’ Out

Clobberin’ Time

Take the Night Off

Inner Vision

Us vs. Them

Injustice System

Machete

Road Less Traveled

Friends Like You

Black Venom

That Crazy White Boy Shit

Sanctuary

Wake the Sleeping Dragon

My Life

The Snake (Break Free)

Just Look Around

Rat Pack

Uprising Nation

Bull’s Anthem

Busted

Scratch the Surface

Step Down