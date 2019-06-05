The life and sensuality of INXS’ Michael Hutchence explored in trailer for new doc Mystify: Watch

INXS' Michael Hutchence in Mystify (Madman Films)

For over two decades, Michael Hutchence was the beloved frontman of iconic Australian rock band INXS. Though the frontman took his own life in 1997, the ARIA Hall of Famer’s legacy has lived on through indelible songs like “Need You Tonight” and “Never Tear Us Apart”. Now, the filmmaker behind the videos for those and numerous other INXS singles, Richard Lowenstein, will explore the life, music, and sensuality of Hutchence in the new rock documentary Mystify.

Having premiered back at the Tribeca Film Festival earlier this year, the film is today receiving its first trailer. Compiling archival footage pulled from Hutchence’s own home video collection as well as those of his friends and family, Mystify seeks to paint a complex portrait of a sensitive rockstar unsure of how to handle fame. As the preview suggests, the doc pulls back the curtain on the charismatic performer whose life was altered tragically by a single violent event that changed his personality for the worse.



Mystify will premiere in Australian theaters on July 4th, with a wider release yet to be announced. Regardless of when it debuts Stateside, fans will be able to hear a pair of previously unreleased songs from the late INXS frontman on the movie’s soundtrack.

Until then, take a look at the Mystify trailer below.