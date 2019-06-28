Iron Maiden announce third batch of The Studio Collection remastered CDs

Iron Maiden Studio Collection - Fear of the Dark, via BMG

Iron Maiden have been giving their discography a fresh audio treatment as part of The Studio Collection — Remastered CD Digipak series, each box set including four of the band’s studio LPs. The band has now unveiled the third set of the series, which arrives July 26th and includes Fear of the Dark, The X Factor, Virtual XI, and Brave New World.

The series has progressed chronologically, with the band’s first eight studio albums being included in the two previously released packages. The third set is notable for including the era in which singer Bruce Dickinson left Iron Maiden to pursue a solo career in the early ’90s, being replaced by Blaze Bayley for The X Factor and Virtual XI. Dickinson would return for Brave New World in 2000, considered by many as a return to form.



For each box set in the series, the band has chosen one album for a stand-alone deluxe package, with Fear of the Dark getting the deluxe treatment this time around. Available optionally, this edition includes a specially designed box, an Eddie figurine, and a patch. Pre-order the third set here.

(Buy: Tickets to Iron Maiden’s Upcoming Shows)

The remastered audio for the new CD releases is taken from the 2015 digital releases and will be available on streaming platforms, as well. A fourth and final box set including Dance of Death, A Matter of Life and Death (with collectible version), The Final Frontier, andThe Book of Souls is due out later this year.

Meanwhile, Iron Maiden will kick off a North American tour on July 18th in Sunrise, Florida. The band promises its “biggest production ever” on the summer trek.