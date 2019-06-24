It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia sets season 14 premiere date

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia (FXX)

Get ready for another round at Paddy’s Pub. Today, FX announced the premiere date for Season 14 of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. Rob McElhenney’s landmark comedy series returns to FXX on Wednesday, September 25 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

With the completion of this coming season, Always Sunny will now be tied with The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet as the longest-running live-action sitcom in American TV history. Well, at least in the number of seasons.



In related news, McElhenney recently fulfilled Mac’s lifelong dream this past Friday at Philadelphia’s Citizens Bank Park. As part of his retirement ceremony, Phillies second baseman Chase Utley had a nice catch with McElhenney.

Revisit the reference and the catch below. We’ll see you in September.