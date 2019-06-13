Menu
J. Cole, EarthGang, J.I.D team up on “Down Bad”: Stream

Also check out "Got Me" boasts Ty Dolla $ign, Ari Lennox, Dreezy, and Omen

on June 12, 2019, 11:03pm
J. Cole, photo by Ben Kaye
J Cole’s Dreamville Records is gearing up to release a third installment in its Revenge of The Dreamers series. As a preview, Cole has shared a new star-studded collaboration called “Down Bad” featuring EarthGang, J.I.D, Bas, and Young Nudy.

A second track called “Got Me” boasts Ty Dolla $ign, Ari Lennox, Dreezy, and Omen.

Take a listen to both below.

In addition to Revenge of The Dreamers, Cole is known to be working on a new solo album called The Fall Off and is also working on project with Drake. He also recently appeared on tracks alongside Young Thug (“The London”) and Ty Dolla $ign (“Purple Emoji”).

