Jack White and Jack Black finally meet

"We hired a new merch guy!" proclaimed Black's Tenacious D

on June 05, 2019, 11:48am
Jack White and Jack Black

They’ve duked it out on Celebrity Deathmatch and inspired thousands of the same “Jack Grey” joke. But until recently, rock music’s two most famous Jacks — Jack White and Jack Black — had never crossed paths in real life.

Well, that long-awaited meeting of the Jacks has finally occurred (via Exclaim). White’s The Raconteurs and Black’s Tenacious D are both amidst European tours, and at some point in the last week, the pair ran into one another. Tenacious D’s Instagram account documented the historic occasion, writing as a caption, “We hired a new merch guy!”

Might a collaboration be in the cards? Fingers crossed.

We hired a new merch guy

