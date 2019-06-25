James Bond 25 offers spirited behind-the-scenes look amidst its nightmare production: Watch

James Bond 25

James Bond to damage control. MGM, Universal, and Eon have released a short behind-the-scenes video that captures the recent Caribbean shoot for Cary Fukunaga’s troubled Bond 25. You can see Daniel Craig. Even Jeffrey Wright.

Everyone’s smiling. People are dancing. It looks like a ball. Of course, we know it’s been anything but that for the cast and crew. Craig recently suffered a major ankle injury and there was recently even an explosion on set. Fun times, indeed.



At the very least, you get a solid glimpse of the sets and production, and Fukunaga clearly has a vision. The balmy greens, tans, and ambers tease a stylish yet grounded Bond, one that should be a departure from Sam Mendes.

Watch below.

Nevertheless, Bond 25 is still targeting an April 8th, 2020 release. Cary Fukunaga directs from a screenplay by Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Scott Z. Burns, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

In addition to Craig, the film stars Oscar winner Rami Malek as the villain, Ana De Armas, Lashana Lynch, David Dencik, Billy Magnussen, and Dali Benssalah. They join familiar faces such as Léa Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, and Ralph Fiennes.