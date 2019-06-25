Jamila Woods channels her inner Harry Potter in new “Baldwin” video: Watch

Jamila Woods' "BALDWIN" video

Chicago R&B artist Jamila Woods is back with a new music video for “Baldwin”. The song comes from her recent album, LEGACY! LEGACY!, which was released last month. The fantastical clip sees her create the wizarding world of Harry Potter for the black youth community in Chicago.

“To outsiders, the school appears to be abandoned — one of the 50 public schools closed under Mayor Rahm Emmanuel’s watch in 2013,” explained Woods in a press release. “However, for Black people in the neighborhood this space is a gem, an oasis of Black learning and radical education for young people. We shot part of the film documentary-style, to include young people’s perspectives on what they would want their dream school to be like.”



Hence why the music video for “Baldwin” turns into a Hogwarts haven. In the video, directed by Vincent Martell, kids run their shopping carts into the side of a Chicago school and find themselves on the other side. There, they’re surrounded by magnificent feasts, hair care classes, magic education courses, and more. Part way through, kids give testimonies about the type of education they wish they could receive in real public schools. It’s the visual embodiment of one of James Baldwin’s most famous quotes: “Your crown has been bought and paid for. All you have to do is put it on your head.”

Watch the music video below.

Earlier this year, Jamila Woods shared a music video for another LEGACY! LEGACY! cut, “Eartha”. In it, she teamed up with poet Fatimah Asghar to pay tribute to the singer/dancer/activist/actress Eartha Kitt.

More recently, Woods visited CBS This Morning for a three-song performance of more album cuts. The session including live versions of “Holy”, “Zora”, and “Baldwin”. You can hear her perform these songs and more of LEGACY! LEGACY! on her current tour, tickets for which can be found here.