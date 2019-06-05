Menu
Japanese Breakfast cover Tears for Fears’ “Head Over Heels”: Stream

Proceeds benefit the ACLU

by
on June 05, 2019, 10:37am
0 comments
japanese breakfast tears for fears head over heels cover indie songwriter music
Japanese Breakfast, photo by Caroline Daniel

W Records, an imprint of luxury hotel chain W Hotels, launched its inaugural single series this year with the help of Japanese Breakfast. The indie songwriter born Michelle Zauner traveled to W Sound Suite in W Bali to record two songs for the project.

In April, we heard Zauner’s first contribution, an original song titled “Essentially”. The second has arrived and it’s a cover of the Tears for Fears hit “Head Over Heels”.

The Philly-born artist successfully retains the moodiness of the 1985 single. However, her rendition is stripped down to just a bare keyboard.

“Japanese Breakfast has recorded a beautiful, ethereal reimagining of ‘Head Over Heels’,” Curt Smith, co-founder of Tears for Fears, remarked in a statement.

Listen in for yourself below.

Here’s the original for comparison:

“Essentially” and the “Head Over Heels” cover mark Zauner’s first material in two years following 2017’s Soft Sounds from Another Planet. Proceeds from both releases will benefit the ACLU.

Zauner will be on the road this summer playing festivals like Atlanta’s Shaky Knees, Chicago’s Lollapalooza, Sled Island in Alberta, and Voodoo Music Experience in New Orleans. Grab tickets here.

