Jay Som announces new album, Anak Ko, shares “Superbike”: Stream

Dream pop songwriter Melina Duterte, aka Jay Som, is returning soon with a new album. Anak Ko, which is Filipino for “My Child”, arrives on shelves August 23rd through Polyvinyl.

The forthcoming effort serves as Duterte’s second overall and follow-up to 2017’s acclaimed Everybody Works. It came to fruition during a seven-day solo retreat to Joshua Tree, but was later finalized in her new home base of Los Angeles.



Written, produced, and engineered entirely by Duterte, Anak Ko was inspired by a text message from the indie artist’s own mother, which read, “Hi anak ko, I love you anak ko.”

“It’s an endearing thing to say, it feels comfortable,” Duterte commented in a statement. The concept of care, and with it patience and kindness, also plays a major role throughout the new album,

“In order to change, you’ve got to make so many mistakes. What’s helped me is forcing myself to be even more peaceful and kind with myself and others. You can get so caught up in attention, and the monetary value of being a musician, that you can forget to be humble. You can learn more from humility than the flashy stuff. I want kindness in my life. Kindness is the most important thing for this job, and empathy.”

Not only was Duterte assisted on the LP by her bandmates, but also a few special guest musicians. Vagabon’s Laetitia Tamko and Chastity Belt’s Annie Truscott lent a hand, as did Justus Proffit and Boy Scouts’ Taylor Vick.

As an early look at Anak Ko, Duterte is revealing “Superbike”, which she said channels “Cocteau Twins and Alanis Morissette letting loose over swirling shoegaze.” “I came up with the vocal melody while chopping onions during a rare snowstorm in Joshua Tree, definitely one of my favorite memories from making the album.”

Anak Ko Artwork:

Anak Ko Tracklist:

01. If You Want It

02. Superbike

03. Peace Out

04. Devotion

05. Nighttime Drive

06. Tenderness

07. Anak Ko

08. Crown

09. Get Well

Duterte will support the new LP with an extensive fall tour across North America, the UK, and Europe. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 7th and can be purchased here.

Jay Som 2019 Tour Dates:

07/20 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival

09/11 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge

09/12 – San Diego, CA @ The Irenic

09/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex

09/14 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

09/17 – Vancouver, BC @ Imperial

09/18 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

09/19 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

09/20 – Boise, ID @ Neurolux

09/21 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

09/24 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

09/26 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

09/27 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda

09/28 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

10/15 – Lawrence, KS @ Granada

10/16 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

10/17 – Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon

10/18 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

10/19 – Columbus, OH @ The Basement

10/21 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

10/22 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

10/23 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB

10/25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

10/26 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

10/27 – Burlington, VT @ ArtsRiot

10/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry

10/30 – Washington, DC @ Rock and Roll Hotel

10/31 – Raleigh, NC @ Kings

11/01 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

11/02 – Nashville, TN @ The High Watt

11/07 – Hamburg, DE @ Molotow

11/09 – Stockholm, SE @ Bar Brooklyn

11/10 – Copenhagen, DK @ Ideal Bar

11/12 – Berlin, DE @ Kantine am Berghain

11/15 – Paris, FR @ Supersonic

11/16 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique

11/17 – Amsterdam, NL @ Bitterzoet

11/19 – Brighton, UK @ Patterns

11/20 – London, UK @ The Garage

11/21 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

11/22 – Bristol, UK @ Exchange

11/24 – Manchester, UK @ YES

11/25 – Nottingham, UK @ Bodega Social Club

11/26 – Glasgow, UK @ Stereo

11/27 – Dublin, IE @ The Workmans Club