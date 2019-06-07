Jean Deaux, photo by Joshua Corlew

Chicago-based rapper Jean Deaux has shared a brand new song with fellow Chicago R&B star Kehlani titled “Anytime”. The song comes from her upcoming EP Empathy, due out June 14th via Empire.

Empathy is the first of two EPs Deaux will release this year. She chose to break the news with this single because of her long history of working with Kehlani. Back in 2017, she co-wrote Kehlani’s hit song “Honey”. “Anytime” sees the two working together swiftly again, this time with production from ROMderful.



In “Anytime”, both Jean Deaux and Kehlani flex their voices. The two skate their way through falsettos and beat-driven lyrics. There’s a quiet, slightly warped, minor-key vocal slide that happens in the background throughout that gives “Anytime” its own unique lift. Stream it below.

Earlier this year, Kehlani shared a new mixtape called While We Wait, featuring singles “Butterfly”, the Ty Dolla $ign-assisted “Nights Like This”, and “Nunya” featuring Dom Kennedy.

Find Jean Deaux’s EP artwork as well as the full tracklist, including guest features from DUCKWRTH and Terrace Martin, below.

Empathy EP Artwork:

Empathy EP Tracklist:

01. It’s Whatever (prod. Lanre)

02. Higher Me (prod. THEMpeople)

03. Ackin Funny (prod. THEMpeople)

04. Anytime ft. Kehlani (prod. ROMderful)

05. Break Time (prod. by THEMpeople)

06. life lines ft. DUCKWRTH & Terrace Martin (prod. by Terrace Martin & Trevor Lawrence Jr.)

07. Speakerphone (Trust Issues) (prod. by daedaePIVOT)