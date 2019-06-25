Jenny Lewis announces new tour dates, performs “Wasted Youth” on Colbert: Watch

Jenny Lewis is expanding her already lengthy summer and fall tour with new North American tour dates. And last night, she provided a preview of what fans can expect when she performed “Wasted Youth” on Monday night’s episode of the Late Show with Stephen Colbert.
The additional dates take place in October and November, and will see Lewis visiting Mexico City, Brooklyn, Albany, Toronto, and Portland. Tickets for these new shows go on sale Friday, June 28th. Find tickets to all of her upcoming shows here.
(Album of the Week: Jenny Lewis’ On the Line Navigates Life Changes with Verve and Wit)
Lewis is also scheduled to appear at San Francisco’s Pride Parade this weekend. A special guest of PAX, she’ll be there to promote LGBTQ+ rights and cannabis use. (She did after all just launch her own strain of weed.)
As for her late-night gig, Lewis and her full band all performed while wearing the same blue, skull-emblazoned outfit. The stage setup was similarly colorful, with Lewis playing alongside neon pink telephones against a backdrop of bold flowers.
Watch her Colbert performance below, followed by Lewis’ updated tour schedule. It all comes in support of her new album, On the Line.
Jenny Lewis 2019 Tour Dates:
06/30 – San Francisco, CA @ San Francisco Pride Parade (just an appearance)
07/10 — Aspen, CO @ The Belly Up
07/12 — Jackson, WY @ Pink Garter Theatre
07/14 — Whitefish, MT @ Under The Big Sky Festival
07/24 — Brighton, UK @ Komedia
07/25 — London, UK @ Electric Ballroom
07/27 — Edinburgh, UK @ Queens Hall
07/28 — Manchester, UK @ RNCM Concert Hall
07/29 — Dublin, IE @ The Button Factory
08/16 – Omaha, NE @ Maha Festival
08/17 — St. Louis @ The Paegent
08/18 – Columbus, OH @ Wonderbus Music & Arts Festival
09/05 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem
09/07 — Wilmington, NC @ Greenfield Lake Amphitheater
09/10 — Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live
09/11 — Orlando, FL @ The Beacham
09/13 — New Orleans, LA @ The Civic
09/14 — Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
09/15 — Springfield, MO @ Gillioz Theatre
09/17 — Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
09/18 — Ann Arbor, MI @ Michigan Theatre
09/21 – Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond Festival
09/22 – Franklin, TN @ Pilgrimage Festival
09/29 – Dana Point, CA @ Ohana Fest
09/30 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
10/04 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits
10/07 – Mobile, AL @ Soul Kitchen
10/08 – Oxford, MS @ The Lyric Oxford
10/09 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom
10/11 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits
10/17 — Mexico City, MX @ El Plaza Condesa
10/24 — Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
10/25 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues
10/26 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia
10/28 — Albany, NY @ Upstate Concert Hall
10/29 — Ithaca, NY @ State Theatre
10/31 — Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
11/01 — Montreal, QC @ L’Astral
11/02 — Portland, ME @ State Theatre
11/03 — Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre
Revisit her recent appearance on Kyle Meredith With… below:
Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public