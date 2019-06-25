Jenny Lewis announces new tour dates, performs “Wasted Youth” on Colbert: Watch

Jenny Lewis is expanding her already lengthy summer and fall tour with new North American tour dates. And last night, she provided a preview of what fans can expect when she performed “Wasted Youth” on Monday night’s episode of the Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

The additional dates take place in October and November, and will see Lewis visiting Mexico City, Brooklyn, Albany, Toronto, and Portland. Tickets for these new shows go on sale Friday, June 28th. Find tickets to all of her upcoming shows here.



(Album of the Week: Jenny Lewis’ On the Line Navigates Life Changes with Verve and Wit)

Lewis is also scheduled to appear at San Francisco’s Pride Parade this weekend. A special guest of PAX, she’ll be there to promote LGBTQ+ rights and cannabis use. (She did after all just launch her own strain of weed.)

As for her late-night gig, Lewis and her full band all performed while wearing the same blue, skull-emblazoned outfit. The stage setup was similarly colorful, with Lewis playing alongside neon pink telephones against a backdrop of bold flowers.

Watch her Colbert performance below, followed by Lewis’ updated tour schedule. It all comes in support of her new album, On the Line.

Jenny Lewis 2019 Tour Dates:

06/30 – San Francisco, CA @ San Francisco Pride Parade (just an appearance)

07/10 — Aspen, CO @ The Belly Up

07/12 — Jackson, WY @ Pink Garter Theatre

07/14 — Whitefish, MT @ Under The Big Sky Festival

07/24 — Brighton, UK @ Komedia

07/25 — London, UK @ Electric Ballroom

07/27 — Edinburgh, UK @ Queens Hall

07/28 — Manchester, UK @ RNCM Concert Hall

07/29 — Dublin, IE @ The Button Factory

08/16 – Omaha, NE @ Maha Festival

08/17 — St. Louis @ The Paegent

08/18 – Columbus, OH @ Wonderbus Music & Arts Festival

09/05 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem

09/07 — Wilmington, NC @ Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

09/10 — Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live

09/11 — Orlando, FL @ The Beacham

09/13 — New Orleans, LA @ The Civic

09/14 — Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

09/15 — Springfield, MO @ Gillioz Theatre

09/17 — Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

09/18 — Ann Arbor, MI @ Michigan Theatre

09/21 – Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond Festival

09/22 – Franklin, TN @ Pilgrimage Festival

09/29 – Dana Point, CA @ Ohana Fest

09/30 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

10/04 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

10/07 – Mobile, AL @ Soul Kitchen

10/08 – Oxford, MS @ The Lyric Oxford

10/09 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

10/11 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

10/17 — Mexico City, MX @ El Plaza Condesa

10/24 — Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

10/25 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues

10/26 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

10/28 — Albany, NY @ Upstate Concert Hall

10/29 — Ithaca, NY @ State Theatre

10/31 — Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

11/01 — Montreal, QC @ L’Astral

11/02 — Portland, ME @ State Theatre

11/03 — Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre

Revisit her recent appearance on Kyle Meredith With… below:

