J.J. Abrams is writing a Spider-Man comic series with his son

J.J. and Henry Abrams with Spider-Man and Mary Jane Watson

Marvel Comics has been teasing a big Spider-Man announcement for a few days now. Fans had their guesses, but Marvel Editor in Chief C.B. Cebulski assured them they would “not see this one coming.” Well, turns out ol’ C.B. was right, because no one could have guessed that J.J. Abrams and his 21-year-old son, Henry, would be writing a new Spider-Man comic.

In a video posted to Marvel’s social channels, acclaimed filmmaker Abrams and his son revealed plans for their five-part limited series. Due out in September, the comic will introduce a new villain, Cadaverous, who causes trouble for our favorite web-slinger and his main squeeze, Mary Jane Watson.



J.J. Abrams told The New York Times that “the story shows Peter Parker in a way you haven’t seen him before.” His son added,

“Spider-Man is one of those superheroes where the more you read about him, for me at least, the less I understand him. He’s so anti-everything that you’d expect from a hero. I think Stan Lee said something about putting the human in superhuman. That is what we’re trying to do.”

The series will be drawn by Sara Pichelli, known for her work on the Miles Morales’ version of Spider-Man, and colored by Dave Stewart. Check out the announcement video featuring J.J. Abrams and Henry Abrams below, followed by the cover of issue #1.

Abrams’ next theatrical directing effort, Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker, blasts into cinemas on on December 20th.