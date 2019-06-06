Joey Bada$$, photo by Ben Kaye

Last fall, Joey Bada$$ appeared in a short film celebrating the iconic Wu-Tang Clan album Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers). His reverence for the veteran hip-hop collective has now led him to his next project: Joey Bada$$ will portray Inspectah Deck in a new TV show about the group.

As Pitchfork points out, Joey Bada$$ revealed the casting news in an interview with Power 105’s Angie Martinez. Dave East is also set to play the role of Method Man, according to the Brooklyn-born MC.



The forthcoming Hulu series is named Wu-Tang: An American Saga, and as we previously reported, was developed by Wu-Tang own’s RZA. Other Wu-Tang members, including Ghostface Killah and GZA, will serve as consulting producers, as will the Estate of Ol’ Dirty Bastard.

Writer Alex Tse, who penned the underrated Superfly remake, co-created the scripted drama alongside RZA. RZA’s own books, The Wu-Tang Manual and Tao of Wu, also served as an inspiration for the 10-episode TV show.

A synopsis revealed last year describes An American Saga thusly,

“Set in New York in the 1990s at the height of the crack cocaine epidemic, the series will follow the Clan’s formation, a vision of Bobby Digs (aka RZA), who strives to unite a dozen young black men who are torn between music and crime but who eventually rise to become the unlikeliest of American success stories.”

Watch Joey Bada$$’s interview below (scroll to the 17:35 mark).

Wu-Tang were recently the subject of a Showtime series called Of Mics and Men; the group also released an EP of the same name. Wu-Tang are still on the road on their ongoing anniversary tour, and you can grab tickets here.

As for Joey Bada$$, he and his Pro Era outfit formed the supergroup Beast Coast. They dropped their debut record, Escape from New York, just last month.