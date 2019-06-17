Menu
News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music and Film Headlines

Johnny Marr and Bernard Sumner reunite as Electronic to perform “Get the Message”: Watch

New Orders and Smiths members revisit their 1991 single

by
on June 17, 2019, 3:30pm
0 comments
Johnny Marr Bernard Sumner Electronics Get The Message Reunite on stage new order
Johnny Marr and Bernard Sumner

Johnny Marr and Bernard Sumner are legendary musicians in their own rights, what with their respective careers as members of The Smiths and Joy Division/New Order. So you can only imagine the might the pair had when they performed together as Electronic from 1988 to 2001. Well, you don’t actually have to imagine, because Marr and Sumner reunited over the weekend for a performance of their single “Get the Message”.

(Read: 10 Collaborative Albums You Should Know)

The surprise reunion occurred during Marr’s set at Greece’s Release Athens festival. New Order were headlining, and Marr used the opportunity to invite Sumner out to sing on “Get the Message”. The former Smiths member has recently been dusting off the track, which comes from Electronic’s 1991 self-titled debut. However, this is the first time the two have done the song together in nearly two decades.

Watch the performance below (via NME).

Athens isn’t the first time the two have gotten back together, either. In 2013, Johnny Marr and Bernard Sumner shared the stage at a New Order-curated event in Cheshire to deliver the Electronic track “Getting Away with It”.

image

5 Things You Didn't Know

image

Jack White's Gnarliest Riffs

image

Tour Stop: The Hives, Black

image

Tour Stop: Noel Gallagher's High

image

Does This Video Show Morrissey

Previous Story
Toro y Moi announces North American fall tour
Next Story
Metal community shows support for Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine after throat cancer diagnosis
No comments