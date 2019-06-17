Johnny Marr and Bernard Sumner reunite as Electronic to perform “Get the Message”: Watch

Johnny Marr and Bernard Sumner

Johnny Marr and Bernard Sumner are legendary musicians in their own rights, what with their respective careers as members of The Smiths and Joy Division/New Order. So you can only imagine the might the pair had when they performed together as Electronic from 1988 to 2001. Well, you don’t actually have to imagine, because Marr and Sumner reunited over the weekend for a performance of their single “Get the Message”.

The surprise reunion occurred during Marr’s set at Greece’s Release Athens festival. New Order were headlining, and Marr used the opportunity to invite Sumner out to sing on “Get the Message”. The former Smiths member has recently been dusting off the track, which comes from Electronic’s 1991 self-titled debut. However, this is the first time the two have done the song together in nearly two decades.



Watch the performance below (via NME).

Athens isn’t the first time the two have gotten back together, either. In 2013, Johnny Marr and Bernard Sumner shared the stage at a New Order-curated event in Cheshire to deliver the Electronic track “Getting Away with It”.