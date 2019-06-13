Julien Baker shares two new tracks “Red Door” and “Conversation Piece”: Stream

Julien Baker

Between boygenius and her recent work with The National, we’ve heard plenty of the great Julien Baker lately. Even so, it’s been two years since her Turn Out the Lights LP, and we haven’t heard a solo offering since. That changed this past Record Store Day when she released a limited edition 7-inch; now, she’s sharing the two tracks from that vinyl, “Red Door” and “Conversation Piece”, online.

As can be expected, the two songs are as lush and stirring as anything Julien Baker has put out before. “Red Door” creates a visceral atmosphere with its booming drums and dexterous picking. “Bend my knees, paint the concrete/ The color of my bloody knuckles/ Pulling splinters from the chapel door,” Baker sings.



(In Photos: Julien Baker, Ben Gibbard, Craig Finn Pay Tribute to Scott Hutchison at Brooklyn’s Rough Trade)

“Conversation Piece”, meanwhile, is a bit more meditative, Baker’s plucking reverberating over itself. Violins dance between the tapping percussion as the singer-songwriter contemplates if she could “Come back as anyone else, a better version of myself/ A costumed monstrosity” to correct the mistakes she made in a relationship.

Take a listen to both “Red Door” and “Conversation Piece” below.