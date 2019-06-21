Justin Bieber in talks with UFC about Tom Cruise fight

Justin Bieber and Tom Cruise

Justin Bieber has already admitted that his early morning tweet challenging Tom Cruise to a UFC fight was made in jest and, if they were to fight, Cruise would “whoop my ass.” Even so, Bieber is apparently ready to rumble.

According to TMZ, UFC head Dana White has received word from Bieber’s manager, Scooter Braun, that the 25-year-old pop singer is indeed open to stepping into the ring — as long as their is mutual interest on Cruise’s end. And apparently there is; entertainment mogul Ari Emanuel, whose company William Morris Endeavor owns UFC, told Braun that he believes Cruise is equally intrigued by the idea.



The whole thing has “Jimmy Fallon-hosted charity event” written all over it, so it does seem like this will actually happen at some point. In the meantime, Bieber will have to undergo some extensive training to keep up with the 56-year-old Mission Impossible star. “I would have to get in better shape,” Bieber previously told paparazzi. “He’s got that dad strength.”