Justin Bieber acknowledges Tom Cruise would “whoop my ass”

Justin Bieber and Tom Cruise, photo via SI.com

Remember earlier this week when Justin Bieber fired off a bizarre early morning tweet challenging Tom Cruise to a UFC fight? Turns out he was just joking. HA!

TMZ caught up with the 25-year-old pop singer on Wednesday and asked if he was serious about fighting Cruise, an action movie star who is 31 years his elder. “It was just a random tweet, I do that stuff sometimes,” Bieber admitted.



To his credit, Bieber acknowledged that Cruise would probably “whoop my ass.” “I would have to get in better shape,” Bieber added. “He’s got that dad strength.”

With a UFC fight no longer in the cards, Bieber can get back to smelling fresh, lip-syncing alongside Ariana Grande, rap-splaining Eminem, pissing off Iceland, and all the other joys that come with being on a musical hiatus.