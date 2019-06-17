Menu
Kacey Musgraves covers The Flaming Lips’ “Do You Realize??” at Bonnaroo 2019: Watch

The country star takes on the Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots cut

by
on June 17, 2019, 10:15am
Fresh off her Governors Ball set, Kacey Musgraves traveled down to Tennessee on Saturday to perform at Bonnaroo. The country music star packed in multiple hits off Golden Hour, as well as a surprise cover of The Flaming Lips track “Do You Realize??”.

Musgraves has been known to tackle everything from Cyndi Lauper and Keane to even Selena, so a rendition of the Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots isn’t entirely implausible. Add to the fact that she was sharing a Bonnaroo bill with Phish, and the psychedelic 2002 cover actually makes so much sense. Musgraves’ performance also included dancers from the music festival’s pride parade.

(Buy: Tickets to Kacey Musgraves' Upcoming Tour)

Replay it down below (via Pitchfork).

Here’s the Lips’ original version:

Golden Hour nabbed the Grammy for Album of the Year back in February. Musgraves has been supporting the acclaimed LP on her “Oh, What a World Tour”, tickets for which can be bought here.

