Kacey Musgraves covers The Flaming Lips’ “Do You Realize??” at Bonnaroo 2019: Watch

Kacey Musgraves, photo by Ben Kaye

Fresh off her Governors Ball set, Kacey Musgraves traveled down to Tennessee on Saturday to perform at Bonnaroo. The country music star packed in multiple hits off Golden Hour, as well as a surprise cover of The Flaming Lips track “Do You Realize??”.

Musgraves has been known to tackle everything from Cyndi Lauper and Keane to even Selena, so a rendition of the Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots isn’t entirely implausible. Add to the fact that she was sharing a Bonnaroo bill with Phish, and the psychedelic 2002 cover actually makes so much sense. Musgraves’ performance also included dancers from the music festival’s pride parade.



(Buy: Tickets to Kacey Musgraves’ Upcoming Tour)

Replay it down below (via Pitchfork).

Here’s @KaceyMusgraves covering the Flaming Lips at #Bonnaroo w/ dancers plucked from the festival’s Pride parade: pic.twitter.com/0SupA9C3l1 — Andy Langer (@Andylanger) June 16, 2019

Here’s the Lips’ original version:

Golden Hour nabbed the Grammy for Album of the Year back in February. Musgraves has been supporting the acclaimed LP on her “Oh, What a World Tour”, tickets for which can be bought here.