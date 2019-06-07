Kash Doll teams with Lil Wayne on new track “Kitten”: Stream

Kash Doll and Lil Wayne (photo by Ben Kaye)

Kash Doll has been something of an underground favorite for awhile now, but she’s making her big break this year. She’s already been on tour with Meek Mill, dropped her “Hustla” mini-movie, and nabbed a BET Awards nomination for Best Female Hip-Hop Artist. Now, the Detroit MC has dropped a new collaboration with Lil Wayne called “Kitten”.

A frisky summer jam with a thudding beat, “Kitten” sees Kash Doll and Tunechi running that animal-sex metaphor as far down the track as they can take it. With a dog bark sample biting in the background, they spit bars like, “Dog ass n*gga, only want the kitten/ I don’t wanna give ’em no love/ Snake ass bitches, hate the way you slither/ Hiss around me, you get touched.”



Check out the track below.

Kash Doll and Lil Wayne may have their chance to perform “Kitten” live together later this year. Both will appear at Weezy’s fifth annual Lil WeezyAna Fest in New Orleans this September 7th. Check for tickets here.