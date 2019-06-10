Keanu Reeves wants to burn down a city in new sci-fi action game Cyberpunk 2077: Watch

Keanu Reeves in Cyberpunk 2077

Keanu Reeves will soon make the leap to your living room in the forthcoming sci-fi action game, Cyberpunk 2077. CD Projekt Red confirmed the news today at a surprise appearance at E3, where the John Wick star himself made a surprise appearance.

Based on the 1988 role-playing game Cyberpunk 2020, the new incarnation drops players into the future urban wasteland of Night City to engage in myriad criminal activities. What’s more, players can design and customize their own characters.



As you can see in the trailer below, Reeves will be one of the many characters you encounter in the immersive game. “Wake the fuck up, samurai,” he instructs toward the end, pulling off his shades underneath those lush locks of hair. “We have a city to burn.”

Watch both the trailer and his appearance below.

The fire begins April 16th, 2020 for Xbox One, PC, and PlayStation 4.