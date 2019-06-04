Menu
New Music
The Best New Music in Rock, Alternative, Hip-Hop, and More
Expertly Curated by the CoS Staff

Kesha addresses all the world’s “Rich, White, Straight, Men” on new song: Stream

Pop singer takes on the circus of modern society on theatrical track

by
on June 04, 2019, 10:27am
0 comments
Kesha, photo by Philip Cosores Rich White Straight Men new song music stream
Kesha, photo by Philip Cosores

Kesha’s most recent track, “Here Comes the Change”, was an earnest country-pop voting anthem written for the Ruth Bader Ginsburg biopic On the Basis of Sex. Today, she’s back with another politically charged song called “Rich, White, Straight, Men”, only this time, she’s infused it with a far more playful personality.

Sounding like Danny Elfman wrote a song for Amanda Palmer to sing in Tim Burton’s first political stop-motion movie, “Rich, White, Straight, Men” bounces with dark oom pah pah orchestration and sound effects. The ringleader of this twisted circus, Kesha sings of all the distressing circumstances of modern American culture: “If you finished school, you’d go to college for free/ That makes sense and that’s fair (No it’s not!)/ And if you were lady, then you own your lady parts/ Just like a man goes to a dealership and then he owns a car (Vroom vroom).”

It’s wonky, it’s weird, and you can stream the song below.

Kesha’s last album was 2017’s Rainbow. Back in February, she took Girl Talk, Matt and Kim, Big Freedia, and others on her Weird & Wonderful Rainbow Ride festival cruise.

image

Lady Gaga's Memorable Awards Show

image

Every Cameo in Charli XCX's

image

Tom Morello on RATM, Prophets

image

Tour Stop: Lizzo, Bikini Kill,

image

Box of Crap: Metric

Previous Story
(Sandy) Alex G announces new album, House of Sugar, shares “Gretel”: Stream
Next Story
Denis Villeneuve’s Dune will “honor everything” about Frank Herbert’s novel
No comments