Kesha addresses all the world’s “Rich, White, Straight, Men” on new song: Stream

Kesha, photo by Philip Cosores

Kesha’s most recent track, “Here Comes the Change”, was an earnest country-pop voting anthem written for the Ruth Bader Ginsburg biopic On the Basis of Sex. Today, she’s back with another politically charged song called “Rich, White, Straight, Men”, only this time, she’s infused it with a far more playful personality.

Sounding like Danny Elfman wrote a song for Amanda Palmer to sing in Tim Burton’s first political stop-motion movie, “Rich, White, Straight, Men” bounces with dark oom pah pah orchestration and sound effects. The ringleader of this twisted circus, Kesha sings of all the distressing circumstances of modern American culture: “If you finished school, you’d go to college for free/ That makes sense and that’s fair (No it’s not!)/ And if you were lady, then you own your lady parts/ Just like a man goes to a dealership and then he owns a car (Vroom vroom).”



It’s wonky, it’s weird, and you can stream the song below.

Kesha’s last album was 2017’s Rainbow. Back in February, she took Girl Talk, Matt and Kim, Big Freedia, and others on her Weird & Wonderful Rainbow Ride festival cruise.