Kid Cudi and Big Boi join Shudder’s Creepshow series

Kid Cudi x Creepshow x Big Boi, photo by Philip Cosores

Kid Cudi and Big Boi are the latest victims for Shudder’s forthcoming Creepshow series. Today, the spooky streaming service announced the latest round of casting additions to its series adaptation of Stephen King and George A. Romero’s cult classic horror anthology.

Joining the two rappers for the ghoulish ride are Jeffrey Combs (Re-Animator), Bruce Davison (X-Men), and DJ Qualls (Supernatural). Combs and Davison are horror legends in their own right, and certainly add another colorful twist to an already colorful cast.



Cudi and Combs will both star in “Bad Wolf Down”. Big Boi will appear in “The Man in the Suitcase”. Davison will try to survive “Night of the Paw”. While, finally, Qualls will feature in “The Finger”, which Shudder first announced today.

(Ranking: Every Stephen King Adaptation from Worst to Best)

“The Finger” was written by award-winning horror novelist David J. Schow (The Crow) and was directed by series showrunner Greg Nicotero. This marks the second segment to be helmed by Nicotero, who was previously announced to adapt King’s “Gray Matter”.

Shudder has now announced all 12 segments that will make up the series’ six-episode season. Below, you can sort through the details of each segment in an easy alphabetical spread. It’s admittedly quite a sight to see so much talent coddled together.

_______________________________________________________

“All Hallows Eve”

Written by: Bruce Jones

Directed by: John Harrison

Even then they’re a little too old, this group of friends still want to trick-or-treat but getting candy isn’t all they are looking for.

_______________________________________________________

“Bad Wolf Down”

Written by: Rob Schrab

Directed by: Rob Schrab

A group of American soldiers, trapped behind enemy lines during World War II, finds an unconventional way to even the odds.

_______________________________________________________

“By the Silver Water of Lake Champlain”

Story by: Joe Hill, adapted by Jason Ciaramella

Directed by: Tom Savini

Her dad died looking for the monster living at the bottom of Lake Champlain, and now, will she?

_______________________________________________________

“The Companion”

Story by: Joe R. Lansdale, Kasey Lansdale & Keith Lansdale, adapted by Matt Venne

Directed by: Dave Bruckner (The Ritual)

A young boy, bullied by his older brother, sneaks into an abandoned farm that is protected by a supernatural force.

_______________________________________________________

“The Finger”

Written by: David J. Schow

Directed by: Greg Nicotero

An unhappy man discovers a severed, inhuman appendage on the street and brings it home, where it grows into a loyal companion with some deadly quirks.

_______________________________________________________

“Gray Matter”

Story by: Stephen King, adapted by Byron Willinger and Philip de Blasi

Directed by: Greg Nicotero

Doc and Chief, two old-timers in a small, dying town, brave a storm to check on Richie, an alcoholic single father, after encountering his terrified son at the local convenience store. The story, first published in 1973, is part of King’s best-selling 1978 collection, Night Shift.

_______________________________________________________

“The House of the Head”

Written by: Josh Malerman (Bird Box)

Directed by: John Harrison

Evie’s discovers her new dollhouse might be haunted.

_______________________________________________________

“Lydia Layne’s Better Half”

Story by: John Harrison and Greg Nicotero, adapted by John Harrison

Directed by: Roxanne Benjamin (Body at Brighton Rock)

A powerful woman denies a promotion to her protégée and lover but fails to anticipate the fallout.

_______________________________________________________

“The Man in the Suitcase”

Written by: Christopher Buehlman

Directed by: Dave Bruckner

A college student brings the wrong bag home from the airport only to find a pretzeled man trapped inside, afflicted by a strange condition that turns his pain into gold.

_______________________________________________________

“Night of the Paw”

Written by: John Esposito

Directed by: John Harrison

A lonely mortician finds company in the ultimate ‘be careful what you wish for’ story.

_______________________________________________________

“Skincrawlers”

Written by: Paul Dini & Stephen Langford

Directed by: Roxanne Benjamin (Body at Brighton Rock)

A man considers a miraculous new treatment for weight loss that turns out to have unexpected complications.

_______________________________________________________

“Times is Tough in Musky Holler”

Written by: John Skipp and Dori Miller, based on their short story

Directed by: John Harrison

Leaders who once controlled a town through fear and intimidation get a taste of their own medicine.

_______________________________________________________

As previously reported, the series will also star David Arquette, Dana Gould, Tricia Helfer, Giancarlo Esposito, Tobin Bell, and “The Crate” favorite Adrienne Barbeau.

The series is expected to bow later this year. In the meantime, stay tuned to The Losers’ Club, our Stephen King podcast, which will undoubtedly discuss this development and many more in the months to come. In the past, they’ve covered both Creepshow films.

Listen and subscribe via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | RSS