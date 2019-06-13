Kid Cudi joins the cast of Bill & Ted Face the Music in “significant role”

Kid Cudi, photo by Philip Cosores

Most excellent! Kid Cudi will soon be zipping through time in a phone booth, as the rapper/actor has joined the cast of Bill & Ted Face the Music.

As Deadline reports, Kid Cudi has signed on for what is being called “a significant role.” The exact details of what that means haven’t been revealed, but we feel like Cudi is more than up to the task. Fans will remember his amusing turn as band leader on Comedy Bang! Bang!, while he’s also appeared in the Entourage movie, the recent Drunk Parents, and TV’s How to Make It in America. He also has a role in the forthcoming season 3 of West World.



Bill & Ted Face the Music picks up with the titular heroes as middle-aged best friends who have yet to complete their destiny of creating the rock and roll song that will save the world. When a visitor from the future ups the stakes by telling them the fate of the universe is on their shoulders, they set out to finally make Wyld Stallyns the legends they’re meant to be.

Kid Cudi joins a cast that includes Bill and Ted themselves, Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter. Samara Weaving and Brigette Lundy-Paine are also in the film, as is William Sadler, reprising his role as the Grim Reaper from Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey. Original screenwriters Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon penned the script, and Dean Parisot is directing.

Bill & Ted Face the Music is set for an August 21st, 2020 release.