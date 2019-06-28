Kim Petras

Rising German pop singer Kim Petras is celebrating the release of her debut album, Clarity. Stream it in full below via Apple Music or Spotify.

Today’s effort is the follow-up to 2018’s well-received Turn Off the Light, Vol. 1 collection. It also follows collaborations with Charli XCX and PC Music producer Sophie, as well as an opening stint on Troye Sivan’s US tour last fall.



(Read: 10 Must-See LGBTQ Musicians Currently on Tour)

Spanning a total of 12 songs, Clarity features a string of early singles like “Do Me”, “All I Do is Cry”, “Personal Hell”, and “Blow It All”. The project comes via Petras’ own label imprint, BunHead Records.

The 26-year-old Petras is currently amidst her summer “Broken Tour”, which includes dates across North America and Europe. She’s also scheduled to perform as part of the World Pride NYC event this Saturday, June 29th. Grab tickets to all of her upcoming shows here.

Clarity Artwork:

Clarity Tracklist:

01. Clarity

02. Icy

03. Got My Number

04. Sweet Spot

05. Personal Hell

06. Broken

07. All I Do Is Cry

08. Do Me

09. Meet The Parents

10. Another One

11. Blow It All

12. Shinin’