Kindness announces new album, shares “Hard to Believe” featuring Sampha: Stream

The UK artist's third LP features Robyn, Sampha, Kelela, and more

by
on June 11, 2019, 4:27pm
kindness something like war new album hard to believe
Kindness, photo by Michele Young

English artist Adam Bainbridge, aka Kindness, is returning with a new album. Something Like War arrives on store shelves September 6th through Female Energy.

Bainbridge’s third studio effort follows Otherness in 2014. Its 13 tracks include two previous singles, the Robyn-assisted “Cry Everything” and “Lost Without” featuring Kelela and Seinabo Sey. The album boasts a second Robyn collaboration, “The Warning”, as well as additional contributions from Alexandria, Cosima, and Nadia Nair.

To coincide with today’s announcement, Bainbridge is sharing “Hard to Believe”. The new offering sees both Mercury Prize-winner Sampha and R&B singer Jazmine Sullivan dropping in to lend vocals.

Check it out below.

Something Like War Artwork:

kindness something like war album artwork cover Kindness announces new album, shares Hard to Believe featuring Sampha: Stream

Something Like War Tracklist:
01. Sibambaneni
02. Raise Up
03. Lost Without (feat. Seinabo Sey)
04. Softness as a Weapon
05. Hard to Believe (feat. Jazmine Sullivan)
06. Who You Give Your Heart To (feat. Alexandria)
07. Samthing’s Interlude
08. Dreams Fall
09. The Warning (feat. Robyn)
10. Cry Everything
11. No New Lies (feat. Cosima)
12. Something Like a War (feat. Bahamadia)
13. Call It Down (feat. Cosima and Nadia Nair)

