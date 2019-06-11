Kindness, photo by Michele Young

English artist Adam Bainbridge, aka Kindness, is returning with a new album. Something Like War arrives on store shelves September 6th through Female Energy.

Bainbridge’s third studio effort follows Otherness in 2014. Its 13 tracks include two previous singles, the Robyn-assisted “Cry Everything” and “Lost Without” featuring Kelela and Seinabo Sey. The album boasts a second Robyn collaboration, “The Warning”, as well as additional contributions from Alexandria, Cosima, and Nadia Nair.



To coincide with today’s announcement, Bainbridge is sharing “Hard to Believe”. The new offering sees both Mercury Prize-winner Sampha and R&B singer Jazmine Sullivan dropping in to lend vocals.

Something Like War Artwork:

Something Like War Tracklist:

01. Sibambaneni

02. Raise Up

03. Lost Without (feat. Seinabo Sey)

04. Softness as a Weapon

05. Hard to Believe (feat. Jazmine Sullivan)

06. Who You Give Your Heart To (feat. Alexandria)

07. Samthing’s Interlude

08. Dreams Fall

09. The Warning (feat. Robyn)

10. Cry Everything

11. No New Lies (feat. Cosima)

12. Something Like a War (feat. Bahamadia)

13. Call It Down (feat. Cosima and Nadia Nair)